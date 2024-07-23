Patchy Mix vs. Leandro Higo headlines Bellator Champions Series: Paris on Nov. 16

Patchy Mix continues title reign at Bellator Champions Series: Paris

𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙄𝙎… 𝙒𝙀'𝙍𝙀 𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆! 🇫🇷 👑🇺🇸 Patchy Mix 🆚 Leandro Higo 🇧🇷 🇫🇷 Baissangour Chamsoudinov 🆚 Oliver Enkamp 🇸🇪 Patchy Mix returns to Paris on Saturday November 16, looking to defend his Bellator Bantamweight crown once more against Brazilian number one contender… pic.twitter.com/Eo6yOqDIPn — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) July 23, 2024

Mix will face a fresh challenge in Higo, who has won back-to-back fights entering this upcoming title matchup. He most recently defeated James Gallagher in March after a submission win over Nikita Mikhailov.

Higo has defeated the likes of Darrion Caldwell, Shawn Bunch, and Ricky Bandejas during his Bellator tenure. He lost to Caldwell for the Bellator bantamweight title at Bellator 195.

Mix has won seven consecutive fights since his first career defeat to Juan Archuleta at Bellator 246. He defeated Kyoji Horiguchi, James Gallagher, and Albert Morales on his way to the top of the bantamweight division.

Mix vs. Higo isn’t the only intriguing fight at Bellator’s upcoming return to Paris. Baki Chamsoudinov, who handed Cédric Doumbé his first MMA loss, will make his Bellator debut against Oliver Enkamp.

The 22-year-old Chamsoudinov is 8-0 in his career with four TKO/KO wins. Enkamp will look to get back on track after a loss to Luca Poclit last year.

The remaining fights on the November 16th card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.