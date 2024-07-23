Patchy Mix vs. Leandro Higo headlines Bellator Champions Series: Paris on Nov. 16

By Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024

Bellator bantamweight titleholder Patchy Mix will face a new contender for his upcoming title defense in Paris.

Patchy Mix, Leandro Higo

As announced in a Tuesday press release, Bellator Champions Series: Paris on November 16th will feature a Mix vs. Leandro Higo headliner. Mix last defended the belt in a ‘Fight of the Year’ contender against Magomed Magomedov in May.

Mix is regarded by many as one of the top fighters in the world outside of the UFC. He’s also in the conversation for the best bantamweight on the planet, alongside UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Mix captured the lineal Bellator bantamweight title by defeating Sergio Pettis at Bellator 301. Before that, he won the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix by knocking out Raufeon Stots with a knee strike.

Patchy Mix continues title reign at Bellator Champions Series: Paris

Mix will face a fresh challenge in Higo, who has won back-to-back fights entering this upcoming title matchup. He most recently defeated James Gallagher in March after a submission win over Nikita Mikhailov.

Higo has defeated the likes of Darrion Caldwell, Shawn Bunch, and Ricky Bandejas during his Bellator tenure. He lost to Caldwell for the Bellator bantamweight title at Bellator 195.

Mix has won seven consecutive fights since his first career defeat to Juan Archuleta at Bellator 246. He defeated Kyoji Horiguchi, James Gallagher, and Albert Morales on his way to the top of the bantamweight division.

Mix vs. Higo isn’t the only intriguing fight at Bellator’s upcoming return to Paris. Baki Chamsoudinov, who handed Cédric Doumbé his first MMA loss, will make his Bellator debut against Oliver Enkamp.

The 22-year-old Chamsoudinov is 8-0 in his career with four TKO/KO wins. Enkamp will look to get back on track after a loss to Luca Poclit last year.

The remaining fights on the November 16th card are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

