Christian Lee’s younger brother Adrian Lee signs with ONE Championship

Adrian Lee, the youngest of the renowned Lee siblings, has officially become a part of ONE Championship.

This exciting news was shared by his older brother, Christian Lee, in a heartfelt post on Instagram on Sunday, December 3.

Adrian becomes the fourth member of the Lee clan to join the world’s largest martial arts organization. He follows in the footsteps of his siblings, Christian and Angela Lee.

Christian currently holds the ONE Lightweight and Welterweight MMA World Titles, while Angela enjoyed an illustrious career as the ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Champion until her retirement this past September.

Adrian is not just the latest addition to the Lee family’s legacy in MMA. At just 17 years old, he is also regarded as one of the brightest prospects in the sport today.

His credentials include being a four-time national youth MMA champion. Moreover, his prowess extends beyond the cage as he won the 2023 Hawaii high school state wrestling title this past February.

Adding to his growing list of accomplishments, Adrian secured an amateur title under the Toughman Hawaii banner in December 2022. This triumph took place just days before the tragic passing of his sister, Victoria Lee.

Undeterred by personal adversity, Adrian successfully defended his belt last September via unanimous decision.

Christian praised Adrian’s performance and dubbed him a “future world champion in the making.”