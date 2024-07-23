Joe Rogan endorses Cédric Doumbé’s superstar potential in PFL: “Big loss for the UFC!”

Joe Rogan feels the UFC made a significant error in not sealing the deal on securing Cédric Doumbé’s MMA career.

Doumbé bounced back from his first professional MMA loss by knocking out Jaleel Willis at Bellator Paris in May. He got back in the win column following a controversial loss to Baissangour Chamsoudinov in March.

Doumbé, before making his PFL debut last year, was signed to the UFC and targeted for his promotional debut in Sept. 2022. But, the scheduled bout with Darian Weeks fell through due to the French MMA Federation refusing to sanction the bout, and he was later released from his contract.

Rogan, one of the longest-tenured voices of the UFC, feels the promotion messed up in not retaining Doumbé.