Joe Rogan endorses Cédric Doumbé’s superstar potential in PFL: “Big loss for the UFC!”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024

Joe Rogan feels the UFC made a significant error in not sealing the deal on securing Cédric Doumbé’s MMA career.

Joe Rogan, Cédric Doumbé

Doumbé bounced back from his first professional MMA loss by knocking out Jaleel Willis at Bellator Paris in May. He got back in the win column following a controversial loss to Baissangour Chamsoudinov in March.

Doumbé, before making his PFL debut last year, was signed to the UFC and targeted for his promotional debut in Sept. 2022. But, the scheduled bout with Darian Weeks fell through due to the French MMA Federation refusing to sanction the bout, and he was later released from his contract.

Rogan, one of the longest-tenured voices of the UFC, feels the promotion messed up in not retaining Doumbé.

Joe Rogan scolds UFC for not signing Cédric Doumbé

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan lauded Doumbé’s MMA potential.

“He’s gonna fuck up a lot of people, man. I was bummed out that he went to the PFL, I wanted that guy in the UFC,” Rogan said of Doumbé. “He’s got a lot of years [left], too. They gave him a bad contract? That’s unfortunate…that guy could be a superstar. He’s so fun…in France, he’s a superstar, and that could translate 100 percent to the United States and to the rest of the world, he’s that good…

“He’s one of the best in the world, and the fact that he’s [in the PFL]. Great for the PFL, but for the UFC, that’s a big loss. Anytime you can get an elite kickboxer…and the guy has serious discipline and work ethic.”

Doumbé agreed to a fight with former UFC champion Anthony Pettis in the PFL SmartCage immediately after his last fight. As of this writing, an announcement for the targeted Doumbé vs. Pettis fight is still pending.

Doumbé will be a key part of the PFL’s future. While Rogan is keeping a close eye on his career, he feels bittersweet about Doumbé’s PFL stardom.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Cedric Doumbe Joe Rogan Professional Fighters League (PFL) UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley

Aljamain Sterling jabs Sean O'Malley after social media blowup with Conor McGregor

Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024
Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad's coach believes he has "hands like" Canelo Alvarez: "Leon better be ready for that"

Josh Evanoff - July 23, 2024

Belal Muhammad’s striking coach believes UFC champion Leon Edwards has to fear his striking.

Francis Ngannou
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Francis Ngannou announces PFL debut against Renan Ferreira is expected for October 19th in Saudi Arabia

Josh Evanoff - July 23, 2024

Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will finally be going down in the PFL cage later this year.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards explains why there is "extra motivation" to "whoop" Belal Muhammad at UFC 304

Cole Shelton - July 23, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards says he wants to whoop Belal Muhammad while defending his belt at UFC 304.

Kamaru Usman
UFC

Kamaru Usman is adamant he can still be the “Best in the world” despite three-fight UFC losing skid

Curtis Calhoun - July 23, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is transfixed on returning to his previous pound-for-pound great form.

Alex Pereira, Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison details training judo and grappling with UFC champion Alex Pereira: “He’s a strong mothertrucker”

Susan Cox - July 23, 2024
UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett, Custom Shorts, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Photos | Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett get custom shorts for UFC 304 in Manchester

Susan Cox - July 23, 2024

Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett, the hometown boys, will be sporting new custom shorts for UFC 304 in Manchester, England.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

Belal Muhammad lays out his path to becoming the greatest welterweight fighter of all time

Susan Cox - July 23, 2024

Belal Muhammad is laying out his path to becoming the greatest welterweight fighter of all time.

Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett
Bobby Green

Alexander Volkanovski explains why he’s picking Bobby Green to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304: “He’s the safer bet”

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski has explained why he’s picking Bobby Green to defeat Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304.

Ciryl Gane
Curtis Blaydes

Ciryl Gane’s coach responds to ducking accusations from Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes

Harry Kettle - July 23, 2024

Ciryl Gane’s coach has responded to ducking accusations from heavyweight rivals Tom Aspinall and Curtis Blaydes.