Renowned MMA figure thinks Michael Chandler is on the decline following UFC 309 loss: ‘He has hit Tony Ferguson status’

“Big” John McCarthy Feels Michael Chandler is Declining

On a recent episode of the “Weighing In” podcast, the godfather of MMA officiating, “Big” John McCarthy, shared his belief that Michael Chandler is going down the same path as Tony Ferguson (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Michael Chandler has hit Tony Ferguson status – just being honest … absolutely,” McCarthy said. “Who’s he going to beat? He looked slow. You cannot look slow in the lightweight division. You’re going to die, and he got outwrestled by a jiu-jitsu guy.”

Chandler certainly hasn’t lost confidence following a second loss to Oliveira. He recently appeared on Barstool’s “Bussin with the Boys,” and he laid out potential opponents for the future.

“Max Holloway for the BMF belt,” Chandler said. “I don’t know what my ranking is now. Probably still seven-ish or whatever, he’s number five ’cause he beat Gaethje. So, you got two guys inside the top ten, BMF belt, 155. Chandler vs. [Justin] Gaethje 2, that’s a big fight, that’s another banger.”

While Chandler continues to hold out hope for a showdown with Conor McGregor, perhaps a fight with Max Holloway would be his best bet. Justin Gaethje recently dismissed a rematch with Chandler, and Holloway is moving up to lightweight permanently. It would be a fresh matchup that screams “Fight of the Night” potential, but we’ll see if the UFC matchmakers feel the same way.