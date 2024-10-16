Dillon Danis confirms plans for MMA return, claims several UFC veterans declined to fight him: “Everyone is scared!”

It appears that Bellator veteran Dillon Danis wants to return to the cage.

The controversial ‘El Jefe’ hasn’t been seen in action since his boxing match with Logan Paul a year ago. In the co-main event of Misfits 10, Dillon Danis was badly outboxed by ‘The Maverick’. Despite a lot of pre-fight trash talk, the MMA fighter was very little more than a heavy bag last October.

Ultimately, Dillon Danis was disqualified after failing to secure a takedown and guillotine choke. Post-fight, the grappler attempted to get the fight result overturned. However, Danis’ appeal went nowhere. Following the embarrassing loss to Paul, the 31-year-old was released from Bellator.

Since then, Dillon Danis hasn’t signed a deal to return to the cage or the ring. However, it appears that could change soon. Taking to X earlier today, Danis wrote that he’s attempting to sign a deal to return to the cage. However, he added that several high-profile names including Nate Diaz have turned him down.

RELATED: EDDIE HEARN REFUSES TO WATCH JAKE PAUL VS. MIKE TYSON DESPITE PROMOTING UNDERCARD FIGHTERS: “HE’S NEARLY 60!”

So far, Nate Diaz, Darren Till, Jorge Masvidal, Mike Perry, and Anthony Pettis have all declined MMA fights with me, opting instead for boxing matches or rule sets that put me at a disadvantage. I’m sick of this; I just want to fight and am actively pursuing the best opponents… — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) October 16, 2024



Dillon Danis reveals plans for MMA return one year after loss to Logan Paul

It’s worth noting that one of those names, Mike Perry, has been linked to Dillon Danis in the past. Before signing a short-notice deal to face Jake Paul in July, the two nearly fought under the Misfits Boxing banner. However, the fight was going to be an MMA fight, not a boxing match.

According to ‘El Jefe’, the BKFC star has seemingly changed his mind regarding an MMA fight. Then again, Perry has a lot more issues to deal with at the moment, given his recent DUI arrest. Nonetheless, it seems that the former submission grappler is struggling to find any opponent at the moment.

Whenever Dillon Danis appears in the cage next, it will be his first fight in the cage since June 2019. That night at Bellator 222, the grappler scored a first-round submission victory over Max Humphrey.

What do you make of these comments from Dillon Danis? Do you want to see ‘El Jefe’ fight in the cage again?