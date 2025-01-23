WATCH | Conor McGregor vows to “slap the hell” out of Paul brothers & KSI: “A little side job”

By Cole Shelton - January 22, 2025

Conor McGregor appears to be truly interested in wanting to box the Paul brothers and KSI.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul

McGregor and Logan Paul were rumored to box in India, which Dana White then shut down. But, on Monday while McGregor was at Trump’s Inauguration, he was in a van alongside the Paul brothers who have both called him out. While talking to them, the Irishman said he wanted to slap them and called it a little side job before his return to the UFC.

“Listen, here’s the deal: I’m going to slap the head off the two of you and KSI,” McGregor said. “All three of you. You are nixers to me, you understand that? Side jobs. A little side job.”

Logan Paul was quick to respond: “You can’t even do your main job, how are you going to do a side job?”

After Paul’s reply, McGregor told him to stay tuned.

Although Conor McGregor wants to box the Paul brothers and KSI it does seem unlikely it will happen. He’s still under UFC contract and Dana White has shut down any talks of those fights happening,

Conor McGregor confronts Logan Paul over boxing match

Before they got onto the bus, Conor McGregor and Logan Paul had a discussion about their potential boxing match.

“It’s all sweet here. It’s all sweet here,” McGregor said “You kept your mouth shut, you did. I thought we were going to get the fight going? You’re very quiet.”

“What did you think the best course of action was for that?” Paul replied.

“You’re giving it all this, ‘Dana this, Dana that!’” McGregor interjected. “You’re f*****g controlled by the WWE as well. Don’t be giving all this mega stip. That was in the air for us, brother! Yes, bring it home for me!”

Paul then claimed he didn’t hear what McGregor said to him. The video then showed them getting onto the bus and McGregor saying it’s the real deal him confronting the Paul brothers before saying he wanted to box them.

