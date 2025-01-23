WATCH | Conor McGregor vows to “slap the hell” out of Paul brothers & KSI: “A little side job”

Conor McGregor appears to be truly interested in wanting to box the Paul brothers and KSI.

McGregor and Logan Paul were rumored to box in India, which Dana White then shut down. But, on Monday while McGregor was at Trump’s Inauguration, he was in a van alongside the Paul brothers who have both called him out. While talking to them, the Irishman said he wanted to slap them and called it a little side job before his return to the UFC.

“Listen, here’s the deal: I’m going to slap the head off the two of you and KSI,” McGregor said. “All three of you. You are nixers to me, you understand that? Side jobs. A little side job.”

Logan Paul was quick to respond: “You can’t even do your main job, how are you going to do a side job?”

After Paul’s reply, McGregor told him to stay tuned.

Although Conor McGregor wants to box the Paul brothers and KSI it does seem unlikely it will happen. He’s still under UFC contract and Dana White has shut down any talks of those fights happening,