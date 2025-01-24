Israel Adesanya expects to train with rival Alex Pereira one day: ‘I’ll always respect Poatan’

By Fernando Quiles - January 24, 2025

Israel Adesanya believes it’s only a matter of time before he trains with his former rival Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya

Adesanya doesn’t anticipate ever fighting Pereira again. The two fought twice under kickboxing rules and two times under the UFC banner. Pereira is 3-1 in total against Adesanya, but “The Last Stylebender” got the last laugh when he knocked “Poatan” out cold in their final meeting.

Both Adesanya and Pereira have shown mutual respect and have even poked fun at the fact that they always seem to run into each other. Could the two be helping one another inside an MMA gym down the road?

RELATED: UFC LEGENDS ROBERT WHITTAKER AND ISRAEL ADESANYA TRAIN TOGETHER

Israel Adesanya Sees Himself Training With Alex Pereira One Day

Recently, Israel Adesanya linked up with Robert Whittaker, another old foe of his. The two have become quite chummy and now train together. MMAFighting.com asked Adesanya if he can see the same scenario playing out with Alex Pereira.

“Yeah definitely down the road,” Adesanya responded. “Me and Alex, I’ve already said I got what I wanted from that fight. I think the MMA world just gets greedy and tries to ruin a good thing because they want more. Never knowing when to quit. That’s why you shouldn’t gamble.

“But yeah, eventually it will, but right now it’s not that time. He lives so far away, the opportunity hasn’t arisen. We still have guys like Carlos [Ulberg] in the trenches, working hard, getting ready for his next fight so he can become a No. 1 contender. I’ll always respect ‘Poatan.’ He’s a guy that we already understood this and we’ve already shared this with each other, so yeah, it will happen one day. Who knows when.”

Both Adesanya and Pereira have matchups scheduled. “The Last Stylebender” will collide with Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of a UFC Saudi Arabia show on February 1. As for Pereira, he will put the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at stake against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Max Holloway Islam Makhachev

Ranked UFC lightweight says Max Holloway can give Islam Makhachev problems: 'There are things that could be difficult'

Fernando Quiles - January 24, 2025
Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski reveals ideal timeframe for next UFC fight: 'Nothing's completely locked in'

Fernando Quiles - January 24, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski has an idea of when he’d like to return to the Octagon.

Shara Magomedov
Sharabutdin Magomedov

Shara Magomedov fires back at Michael Page ahead of UFC Saudi Arabia fight

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2025

Shara Magomedov has fired back at Michael Page ahead of their February 1 fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen calls for a showdown with former UFC champion Sean O'Malley: "He's going to get beat up"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2025

Cory Sandhagen wants a fight against former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley.

Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira reacts to Jamahal Hill's knockout loss at UFC 311: "We respect each other"

Josh Evanoff - January 23, 2025

Alex Pereira didn’t enjoy seeing Jamahal Hill’s loss at UFC 311 over the weekend.

Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano reveals 'nice check' he got for UFC 311 fight against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - January 23, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan Dana White
Dana White

Retired UFC veteran thinks Dana White should give Arman Tsarukyan title shot following UFC 311 pullout

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

An ex-UFC bruiser doesn’t believe Arman Tsarukyan should be punished by Dana White after his removal from the UFC 311 card.

Merab Dvalishvili
Ray Longo

Coach Ray Longo explains how UFC 'created a monster' in Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili has been on a tear, and Ray Longo believes the UFC played a significant role.

Chris Weidman Aljamain Sterling
Chris Weidman

Aljamain Sterling has one regret following Chris Weidman's retirement: 'It was just kind of rough'

Fernando Quiles - January 23, 2025

Aljamain Sterling has reacted to Chris Weidman’s retirement announcement, and he has one regret.

Conor McGregor, Logan Paul
UFC

WATCH | Conor McGregor vows to "slap the hell" out of Paul brothers & KSI: "A little side job"

Cole Shelton - January 22, 2025

Conor McGregor appears to be truly interested in wanting to box the Paul brothers and KSI.