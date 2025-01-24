Israel Adesanya expects to train with rival Alex Pereira one day: ‘I’ll always respect Poatan’

Israel Adesanya Sees Himself Training With Alex Pereira One Day

Recently, Israel Adesanya linked up with Robert Whittaker, another old foe of his. The two have become quite chummy and now train together. MMAFighting.com asked Adesanya if he can see the same scenario playing out with Alex Pereira.

“Yeah definitely down the road,” Adesanya responded. “Me and Alex, I’ve already said I got what I wanted from that fight. I think the MMA world just gets greedy and tries to ruin a good thing because they want more. Never knowing when to quit. That’s why you shouldn’t gamble.

“But yeah, eventually it will, but right now it’s not that time. He lives so far away, the opportunity hasn’t arisen. We still have guys like Carlos [Ulberg] in the trenches, working hard, getting ready for his next fight so he can become a No. 1 contender. I’ll always respect ‘Poatan.’ He’s a guy that we already understood this and we’ve already shared this with each other, so yeah, it will happen one day. Who knows when.”

Both Adesanya and Pereira have matchups scheduled. “The Last Stylebender” will collide with Nassourdine Imavov in the main event of a UFC Saudi Arabia show on February 1. As for Pereira, he will put the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at stake against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8.