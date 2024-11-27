Merab Dvalishvili claims Umar Nurmagomedov is not on his “level,” tells him to “earn” his title shot: “He has beat who?”

Merab Dvalishvili continues to take aim at Umar Nurmagomedov saying he doesn’t deserve a title shot.

Dvalishvili is looking to get his first title defense of his bantamweight belt booked. With nothing made official, the champion took to social media to send a message to the division and took aim at Nurmagomedov.

Back into the classroom to drop hard truths—lessons from my victories and who’s worthy of facing me next. If you don’t know, now you know. Got questions? I’ve got answers. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/Cr71VfEhHI — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) November 27, 2024

“We have Merab, the current champion, he has an 11-fight win streak,” Dvalishvili said. “He has beaten four ranked and still active former champions… We have former champion Petr Yan who has beat top-ranked opponents. Deiveson Figueiredo, Song Yadong, I can even give him Sean O’Malley, Cory Sandhagen and ‘King of Rio’ Jose Aldo. Last and certainly least we have Umar. He has beat who? Who? Who? And who? No one but gifted Sandhagen.

“Also, reminder guys, I was backup fighter for O’Malley vs. Vera and when UFC asked Umar to be (the) backup fighter for me and O’Malley, he said no. I mean this guy wants title shots served to his bed like a breakfast,” Dvalishvili said. “Biggest lesson here: Umar get to work. You’re not my level. Earn your title shot like the rest of us, whose last names don’t get gifts. Class dismissed.”

Merab Dvalishvili has said countless times he doesn’t think Umar Nurmagomedov deserves a title shot and he’s doubling down on that. Instead, he believes Nurmagomedov should go out and get another win to earn a title shot.