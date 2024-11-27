Merab Dvalishvili claims Umar Nurmagomedov is not on his “level,” tells him to “earn” his title shot: “He has beat who?”
Merab Dvalishvili continues to take aim at Umar Nurmagomedov saying he doesn’t deserve a title shot.
Dvalishvili is looking to get his first title defense of his bantamweight belt booked. With nothing made official, the champion took to social media to send a message to the division and took aim at Nurmagomedov.
Back into the classroom to drop hard truths—lessons from my victories and who’s worthy of facing me next. If you don’t know, now you know. Got questions? I’ve got answers. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/Cr71VfEhHI
“We have Merab, the current champion, he has an 11-fight win streak,” Dvalishvili said. “He has beaten four ranked and still active former champions… We have former champion Petr Yan who has beat top-ranked opponents. Deiveson Figueiredo, Song Yadong, I can even give him Sean O’Malley, Cory Sandhagen and ‘King of Rio’ Jose Aldo. Last and certainly least we have Umar. He has beat who? Who? Who? And who? No one but gifted Sandhagen.
“Also, reminder guys, I was backup fighter for O’Malley vs. Vera and when UFC asked Umar to be (the) backup fighter for me and O’Malley, he said no. I mean this guy wants title shots served to his bed like a breakfast,” Dvalishvili said. “Biggest lesson here: Umar get to work. You’re not my level. Earn your title shot like the rest of us, whose last names don’t get gifts. Class dismissed.”
Merab Dvalishvili has said countless times he doesn’t think Umar Nurmagomedov deserves a title shot and he’s doubling down on that. Instead, he believes Nurmagomedov should go out and get another win to earn a title shot.
Umar Nurmagomedov takes aim at Merab Dvalishvili
This is not the first time Merab Dvalishvili has said Umar Nurmagomedov doesn’t deserve a title shot.
Back in October, Nurmagomedov took to social media to say he’s ready to fight whoever but took aim at Dvalishvili.
I am always ready, and right now I am waiting for an opponent, as Yadong declined to fight in December — I was told he is injured.
Merab, before my fight with Sandhagen, you said that if I beat him, I would deserve recognition. Now you have changed your position — decide who…
“I am always ready, and right now I am waiting for an opponent, as Yadong declined to fight in December — I was told he is injured. Merab, before my fight with Sandhagen, you said that if I beat him, I would deserve recognition. Now you have changed your position — decide who you are. All the fans and analysts are noticing how you are avoiding the fight. Championship is recognition, but you haven’t received it, and you know that perfectly well,” Nurmagomedov said to Dvalishvili.
Merab Dvalishvili is 18-4 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Sean O’Malley to win the bantamweight title.
