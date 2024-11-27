Dakota Ditcheva laughs off “jealousy” from fellow PFL fighters regarding her popularity: “Make your fights exciting”

By Josh Evanoff - November 27, 2024

PFL women’s flyweight contender Dakota Ditcheva is confident heading into her return.

Dakota Ditcheva

‘Dangerous’ is considered one of the company’s biggest homegrown stars. Debuting in the Donn Davis-led promotion with just five pro fights under her belt in 2022, Dakota Ditcheva quickly found success. Afterward, she racked up two knockout wins that year. Then, she followed that up with a stellar 2023 campaign which saw her win the PFL Europe flyweight tournament.

Finally, the 26-year-old striker moved to the PFL’s main roster in April. Since then, she has continued to dominate. In April, Dakota Ditcheva handed Lisa Mauldin a brutal knockout loss. Overall, that stoppage was just the first of three knockouts she would earn this year, with her latest win propelling her to the PFL women’s flyweight finals.

On Friday night in Saudi Arabia, Dakota Ditcheva will meet Taila Santos. Once a title challenger in the UFC, the Brazilian was released following a loss to Erin Blanchfield last year. In August, Santos handed former Bellator champion Liz Carmouche a unanimous decision defeat, propelling her to a million-dollar dance against Dakota Ditcheva.

Dakota Ditcheva previews PFL tournament finale against Talia Santos

With a huge payday and PFL gold on the line, Dakota Ditcheva is feeling incredibly confident. Speaking in a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the British fighter discussed her return. In the interview, she was asked about her place as one of the company’s youngest stars. Although Ditcheva has experienced some jealousy from fellow PFL fighters, she plans to raise her stock with a win over Santos on Friday.

“There is definitely a little bit of jealousy I think and a bit of frustration from a few fighters.” Dakota Ditcheva stated to MMA Fighting ahead of her PFL return. “I get it. Like you said, it’s a business. We have to be able to sell these fights in order to get paid. If you want to get paid, do something. Make your fights exciting or get on social media and make an effort, you have to… I don’t know why anybody is getting frustrated with me.”

She continued, “I’m just getting what I can out of my years in the sport, and I feel like that would be the clever thing to do…. [Santos] is a very good fighter. I respect her a lot, she was a fighter I watched in the UFC. I know how tough she is, and I know she’s a dangerous person… [But] I know what I’m capable of.”

What do you make of these comments from the PFL women’s flyweight? Do you think Dakota Ditcheva will defeat Talia Santos on Friday?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Professional Fighters League (PFL) Taila Santos

