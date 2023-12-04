Michael Chandler is still unbothered by Conor McGregor fight delays: “He’s trying to wait me out”

By Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2023

It doesn’t matter when former UFC champion Conor McGregor returns, Michael Chandler will be waiting.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler TUF 31 Face-Off with Dana White.

The saga between ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ is ongoing for most of this year. Since his UFC debut in 2021, Michael Chandler has been calling to fight Conor McGregor. That callout fell on deaf ears until the two lightweights were tabbed to coach the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter this year.

The former Bellator champion’s team dominated, but Michael Chandler himself is yet to schedule his return. Despite talk of a potential comeback in 2023, Conor McGregor’s return is now tentatively slated for 2024. While he’s been linked to a UFC 300 return, that too, has yet to be decided.

In fact, Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, has stated that the Irishman’s return is now likely slated for the summer of 2024. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Michael Chandler discussed the delays. There, the former Bellator champion admitted that it didn’t matter when the Irishman returned, he would be there.

RELATED: MIESHA TATE MOTIVATED FOR POTENTIAL HOLLY HOLM UFC 300 REMATCH: “IT BOTHERS ME”

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, TUF 31

“Just remember when they say things, maybe it’s true. Maybe it’s not true.” Michael Chandler stated in response to Conor McGregor’s UFC 300 talk. “Maybe they’re saying things just to make everyone speculate, and me, speculate. I’ve seen Conor talk about different opponents, I’ve seen Conor talk about different dates. I’ve seen Conor completely dismiss me, and act like the fight with me isn’t happening.”

He continued, “These are all ways that these guys try to get inside people’s heads. Unluckily for them, your boy is bulletproof. We’re good. We’re staying with the plan, we’re right where we need to be. I’ve had a year plus now to think about and visualize knocking Conor out… He’s trying to wait me out, smoke me out. But I’m going to be waiting here, man.”

“The greatest comeback in combat sports history, that road goes through one man. His name is Michael Chandler.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you still believe Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will happen?

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan

Arman Tsarukyan happy with 'Good' stoppage in Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green: "Five more minutes"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2023
Miesha Tate vs. Holly Holm
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate motivated for potential Holly Holm UFC 300 rematch: "It bothers me"

Josh Evanoff - December 4, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has explained why she wants Holly Holm next.

Jamahal Hill
UFC

Jamahal Hill says he "can’t wait for the truth to be told in court" after domestic violence arrest

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has opened up on his recent domestic violence arrest.

Colby Covington
UFC

Colby Covington explains how DUI and quitting drinking saved his life and fighting career

Cole Shelton - December 4, 2023

Colby Covington says getting a DUI while he was at college in Iowa helped save his life and turn him into the fighter he is today.

Robelis Despaigne
UFC

UFC signs 6'7 Olympic taekwondo medalist Robelis Despaigne after finishing 3 fights in 19 seconds

Fernando Quiles - December 4, 2023

The UFC has wasted little time signing Olympic taekwondo medalist Robelis Despaigne.

Dana White, Arman Tsarukyan, UFC Austin, UFC, Lightweight

Dana White admits Arman Tsarukyan's win at UFC Austin "threw a wrench" into the lightweight title picture

Chris Taylor - December 3, 2023
Kelvin Gastelum Sean Brady UFC Austin
UFC

Kelvin Gastelum issues statement following one-sided loss to Sean Brady at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum fell short at UFC Austin, and he’s issued a brief statement.

Bobby Green
UFC

Bobby Green reacts following brutal knockout loss to Jalin Turner at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

Bobby Green didn’t waste any time addressing his brutal UFC Austin loss to Jalin Turner.

Jalin Turner Bobby Green
Dana White

Dana White reacts to horrendous referee stoppage in the Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green fight at UFC Austin

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White has something about say about referee Kerry Hatley following the Jalin Turner vs. Bobby Green bout in Austin, Texas on December 2.

Dana White
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

UFC CEO Dana White reacts to the PFL purchasing Bellator: “One sh*tty organization that sells no tickets and nobody watches buys another”

Fernando Quiles - December 3, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White continues to slam the PFL after the rival promotion purchased Bellator MMA.