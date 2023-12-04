Michael Chandler is still unbothered by Conor McGregor fight delays: “He’s trying to wait me out”

It doesn’t matter when former UFC champion Conor McGregor returns, Michael Chandler will be waiting.

The saga between ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ is ongoing for most of this year. Since his UFC debut in 2021, Michael Chandler has been calling to fight Conor McGregor. That callout fell on deaf ears until the two lightweights were tabbed to coach the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter this year.

The former Bellator champion’s team dominated, but Michael Chandler himself is yet to schedule his return. Despite talk of a potential comeback in 2023, Conor McGregor’s return is now tentatively slated for 2024. While he’s been linked to a UFC 300 return, that too, has yet to be decided.

In fact, Conor McGregor’s coach, John Kavanagh, has stated that the Irishman’s return is now likely slated for the summer of 2024. On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Michael Chandler discussed the delays. There, the former Bellator champion admitted that it didn’t matter when the Irishman returned, he would be there.

“Just remember when they say things, maybe it’s true. Maybe it’s not true.” Michael Chandler stated in response to Conor McGregor’s UFC 300 talk. “Maybe they’re saying things just to make everyone speculate, and me, speculate. I’ve seen Conor talk about different opponents, I’ve seen Conor talk about different dates. I’ve seen Conor completely dismiss me, and act like the fight with me isn’t happening.”

He continued, “These are all ways that these guys try to get inside people’s heads. Unluckily for them, your boy is bulletproof. We’re good. We’re staying with the plan, we’re right where we need to be. I’ve had a year plus now to think about and visualize knocking Conor out… He’s trying to wait me out, smoke me out. But I’m going to be waiting here, man.”

“The greatest comeback in combat sports history, that road goes through one man. His name is Michael Chandler.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you still believe Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will happen?