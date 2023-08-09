Conor McGregor reacts after Michael Chandler ice-bath TUF coaches challenge goes wrong

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor is doing just fine after having his coaches challenge with Michael Chandler.

‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ are currently coaching the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. As of now, it still remains to be seen if the two will actually fight in the cage. While the former Bellator champion has long called for the clash, the Irishman has instead been more interested in a fight with Justin Gaethje.

Nonetheless, the two’s season of The Ultimate Fighter is currently winding down. Last night, the taped television show showed Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler participating in the seasonal coach challenge. For the uninitiated, every season typically has a light-hearted contest between the two coaches that takes the attention off the fighters for a bit.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler had to have an ice bath, while also doing trivia. On the show, the scene is only shown for a few minutes, but in reality, went on for nearly 30 minutes. For the unaware, it’s best to not stay in an ice bath for long, and exceeding 15 minutes is typically over the top.

Instead, the two lightweights stayed in the ice bath for the half-hour-long challenge. In a subsequent interview, Dana White ripped the production staff on The Ultimate Fighter for letting the challenge continue. The UFC president is much quieter these days but was clearly livid about the situation.

The production were fine and actually quite awesome too! It was no problem at all, but thank you Dana for looking out! All love from the tub! Catch @UltimateFighter on @espn! https://t.co/jULoqLeY0M — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 9, 2023

While Michael Chandler hasn’t discussed the situation, Conor McGregor reacted to the challenge on X. There, he thanked Dana White for his concern. However, he also stated that his time on The Ultimate Fighter was great, as was the challenge. According to the Irishman, it’s all love as of now.

What do you make of these comments? Have you watched this season of TUF featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler?