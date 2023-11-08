Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will headline UFC 300: “How crazy is that?!”

By Josh Evanoff - November 8, 2023

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will meet next April.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, UFC

‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’ have been in discussions for a fight for seemingly all of 2023. Earlier this year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler coached against one another on The Ultimate Fighter. However, it took him months to enter the USADA testing pool, postponing his return. Despite the Irishman’s comments about fighting names such as Justin Gaethje, he will seemingly return against the former Bellator champion.

As of now, the two don’t have a fight date, but Daniel Cormier has an idea in mind. During a recent edition of the DC and RC podcast, the commentator was asked about potential UFC 300 headliners. There, the former dual-weight champion suggested Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler as the main event.

According to Daniel Cormier, the reasoning is pretty simple and straightforward. Given that UFC 100 and UFC 200 were massive events headlined by names such as Brock Lesnar, 300 will be much of the same. With that in mind, there are few bigger fights that the company could make than Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

“UFC 100 had Brock with George [St-Pierre] and all those guys.” Daniel Cormier stated on DC and RC earlier this week. “UFC 200 had Brock, it was supposed to be me and [Jon] Jones also, wound up being me, Anderson Silva, Brock, all these big names. UFC 300 has to have a big name like that, we don’t have Brock Lesnar anymore. So, I think you have to have a Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.”

He continued, “Michael Chandler gets his shot now in the main event. Boy, Michael Chandler will headline UFC 300, how crazy is that? From Bellator bro… You only get one chance to make that first impression. Michael Chandler made that first impression, and he made it very good. Conor McGregor will fight him, that will elevate him to a place where he’s a trivia question.”

What do you make of these comments from Daniel Cormier? Do you agree?

