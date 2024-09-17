Islam Makhachev laughs off the possibility of Conor McGregor returning to the UFC: “It’s already a fantasy”

By Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev believes Conor McGregor won’t fight again.

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ has been out of the cage for over three years now. Conor McGregor last appeared in the octagon in July 2021, suffering a broken leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier. Since then, the Irishman has repeatedly called for a return to the cage. Luckily, he was finally booked for his comeback earlier this summer.

However, Conor McGregor didn’t wind up competing. Just two weeks out from his UFC 303 bout against Michael Chandler, the former champion pulled out due to a broken toe. Despite hope that the Irishman would get booked opposite ‘Iron’ in December, those plans didn’t come to fruition. Earlier this week, Chandler signed a deal to fight Charles Oliveira in November.

That fight announcement is a sign to Islam Makhachev that the Irishman isn’t serious about fighting again. Speaking in a recent interview with Match TV, the UFC lightweight champion was asked about Conor McGregor competing. There, Makhachev largely laughed off the question, stating that ‘The Notorious’ is in the club more than the gym.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev laughs off Conor McGregor’s tease of a UFC return

“[Conor’s return] is already a fantasy.” Islam Makhachev stated in a recent interview with MatchTV when asked about the Irishman. “He tries to stay afloat with his language. He is more in clubs than in training.” (h/t Championship Rounds)

For what it’s worth, Islam Makhachev’s shot at Conor McGregor comes as no big surprise. Since the Irishman faced Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fall of 2018, the two camps have continuously talked trash about one another. McGregor himself has repeatedly called for a fight against Makhachev since the Russian became champion in 2022.

Still, this latest comment will likely generate a response from the former UFC champion shortly. While Michael Chandler has been booked opposite Charles Oliveira, Conor McGregor has continued to campaign for a fight on social media. Unfortunately for the Irishman, it seems that he will have to keep waiting for a while.

What do you make of these comments from Islam Makhachev? Do you think Conor McGregor will fight in the UFC again?

