PFL’s Donn Davis claims Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will cost more than Noche UFC: “Fighters here make more”

According to Donn Davis, PFL’s ‘Battle Of The Giants’ PPV headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will be quite the expense.

‘The Predator’ has been out of the cage for over two years now. In January 2022, Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane, in what was his final appearance as UFC heavyweight champion. The following year, the former titleholder signed with the PFL to compete. However, for the last year or so, he’s been busy in the boxing world.

Finally, Francis Ngannou booked his promotional debut against Renan Ferreira earlier this summer. On PFL pay-per-view next month from Saudi Arabia, the two heavyweights will collide in the main event. For his part, ‘Problema’ is the reigning PFL tournament champion, and is coming off a knockout win over Ryan Bader in February.

The card itself also has a lot more than just Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira. The co-main event is expected to be a long-awaited clash between Bellator champion Cris Cyborg, and Larissa Pacheco. Earlier today, the promotion also announced another title bout, in the form of Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2.

Donn Davis tells New York Post Sports the PFL’s “Battle of the Giants” event will cost more to produce than Noche UFC: Watch the full interview here:https://t.co/pMPhz8SEsK pic.twitter.com/kvLbBPZ2BM — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 17, 2024

PFL executive Donn Davis opens up on Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira

Speaking in a recent interview with New York Post Sports, Donn Davis opened up on the event. There, the PFL executive claimed that the card would cost more, than Noche UFC which went down at the Las Vegas Sphere. According to Dana White, that event cost upwards of $20 million dollars to produce on Saturday.

“First of all, I believe this is the biggest event possible in MMA because of the [main and] co-main event for this year, 2024.” Donn Davis stated to New York Post Sports earlier this week regarding the card headlined by Francis Ngannou. “That makes it, certainly, the biggest thing for the PFL. The UFC is the bigger company, and we’re putting on the bigger event. So, this is a big deal for us… We want to show fans, that we can put on just as good, or better of a product than anyone in the world.”

He continued, “That’s metric number one. Metric number two, we want to do okay financially. Just okay financially. The cost of this fight is astronomical. Dana White talks about his $20 million Sphere event, this is more. Fighters here make more. The card here has more big fights coming. This cost to us is more than his cost to the Sphere.”

What do you make of these comments from PFL executive Donn Davis? Will you buy the Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira PPV?