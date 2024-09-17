PFL’s Donn Davis claims Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will cost more than Noche UFC: “Fighters here make more”

By Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024

According to Donn Davis, PFL’s ‘Battle Of The Giants’ PPV headlined by Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira will be quite the expense.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira

‘The Predator’ has been out of the cage for over two years now. In January 2022, Francis Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane, in what was his final appearance as UFC heavyweight champion. The following year, the former titleholder signed with the PFL to compete. However, for the last year or so, he’s been busy in the boxing world.

Finally, Francis Ngannou booked his promotional debut against Renan Ferreira earlier this summer. On PFL pay-per-view next month from Saudi Arabia, the two heavyweights will collide in the main event. For his part, ‘Problema’ is the reigning PFL tournament champion, and is coming off a knockout win over Ryan Bader in February.

The card itself also has a lot more than just Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira. The co-main event is expected to be a long-awaited clash between Bellator champion Cris Cyborg, and Larissa Pacheco. Earlier today, the promotion also announced another title bout, in the form of Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2.

RELATED: DAN HARDY REVEALS PLANS FOR MMA RETURN WITH THE PFL: “I GAVE THEM THREE OR FOUR NAMES”

PFL executive Donn Davis opens up on Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira

Speaking in a recent interview with New York Post Sports, Donn Davis opened up on the event. There, the PFL executive claimed that the card would cost more, than Noche UFC which went down at the Las Vegas Sphere. According to Dana White, that event cost upwards of $20 million dollars to produce on Saturday.

“First of all, I believe this is the biggest event possible in MMA because of the [main and] co-main event for this year, 2024.” Donn Davis stated to New York Post Sports earlier this week regarding the card headlined by Francis Ngannou. “That makes it, certainly, the biggest thing for the PFL. The UFC is the bigger company, and we’re putting on the bigger event. So, this is a big deal for us… We want to show fans, that we can put on just as good, or better of a product than anyone in the world.”

He continued, “That’s metric number one. Metric number two, we want to do okay financially. Just okay financially. The cost of this fight is astronomical. Dana White talks about his $20 million Sphere event, this is more. Fighters here make more. The card here has more big fights coming. This cost to us is more than his cost to the Sphere.”

What do you make of these comments from PFL executive Donn Davis? Will you buy the Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira PPV?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Francis Ngannou Professional Fighters League (PFL) Renan Ferreira

Related

Johnny Eblen, Fabian Edwards

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards 2 added to the undercard of PFL's 'Battle Of The Giants' PPV

Josh Evanoff - September 17, 2024
Dan Hardy
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Dan Hardy reveals plans for MMA return with the PFL: "I gave them three or four names"

Josh Evanoff - September 13, 2024

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy is interested in fighting for the PFL.

Alex Pereira, Francis Ngannou, UFC, Boxing
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou heaps praise on 'mean' Alex Pereira: "You're going to get some tough nights against him"

Josh Evanoff - September 6, 2024

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has a lot of respect for UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Jake Paul and Francis Ngannou
Jake Paul

Jake Paul shares Francis Ngannou's prediction for his bout against Mike Tyson

Cole Shelton - September 3, 2024

Jake Paul has revealed Francis Ngannou’s blunt prediction for his boxing match against Mike Tyson.

Francis Ngannou
Randy Couture

Randy Couture explains why UFC won't allow Francis Ngannou crossover fights

Harry Kettle - August 30, 2024

UFC legend Randy Couture has explained why he doesn’t believe the promotion will allow Francis Ngannou to take part in crossover fights.

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is still focused on his boxing career ahead of his PFL debut: "Why not fight everyone?"

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2024
Larissa Pacheco
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Larissa Pacheco anticipates excuses after Cris Cyborg bout at PFL Super Fight: "I don’t owe anyone anything"

Fernando Quiles - August 28, 2024

Larissa Pacheco can already hear the excuses if she defeats Cris Cyborg on the October 10th PFL Super Fight card.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira, PFL, MMA
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Renan Ferreira clarifies “toughest challenge” remarks he made to upcoming PFL opponent Francis Ngannou: “I am a father myself”

Harry Kettle - August 23, 2024

PFL heavyweight king Renan Ferreira has clarified his comments regarding Francis Ngannou during their recent face-off.

Dana White and Jake Paul
Francis Ngannou

Jake Paul calls out Dana White for refusing to co-promote and make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou: "He's scared"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2024

PFL’s Jake Paul believes UFC President Dana White is afraid of making Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou.

Israel Adesanya, Francis Ngannou
Israel Adesanya

Francis Ngannou praises friend Israel Adesanya following loss to Dricus du Plessis: "We'll always support each other"

Josh Evanoff - August 22, 2024

Francis Ngannou has nothing but respect for former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.