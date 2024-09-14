Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is off, both set for different opponents

By Curtis Calhoun - September 13, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White shared an update on the previously planned Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler matchup ahead of one of the biggest UFC events of the year.

Conor McGregor, Dana White, Michael Chandler

White, in a recent sitdown with Spinnin Backfist, said that McGregor will not face Chandler for his targeted UFC return. He said that both fighters will get new opponents for their next bouts and that Chandler “Doesn’t want to wait” any longer.

McGregor and Chandler were supposed to headline UFC 303 on June 29th. But, the matchup fell through the cracks after McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury. Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka 2 ended up being the main event of UFC 303 in a short-notice booking.

White, as of this writing, hasn’t revealed the new targeted opponents for McGregor and Chandler. In recent weeks, Chandler has acknowledged the possibility of moving on from the McGregor fight.

McGregor hasn’t fought since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. Two years after suffering the injury, McGregor and Chandler coached opposite each other on The Ultimate Fighter 31.

BREAKING: Dana White reveals Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is off

Chandler hasn’t fought since a submission loss to Poirier at UFC 281. Immediately after UFC 281, Chandler called out McGregor, but his nearly three-year wait won’t pay off in his desired booking.

In terms of possible opponents for both McGregor and Chandler, a few names are circulating in terms of speculation. Earlier this year, McGregor appeared to briefly pivot towards a potential fight against Max Holloway, who faces Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.

Chandler also has Holloway on his radar after some recent social media hinting. A lightweight rematch against Charles Oliveira is also possible after the two fought for the then-vacant belt at UFC 262.

Nevertheless, it appears the three-year saga of McGregor vs. Chandler is coming to an abrupt end. Whether or not the fight happens down the line remains to be seen, but it isn’t in the UFC’s immediate plans.

