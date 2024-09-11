John Kavanagh opens up on Conor McGregor’s return to training ahead of UFC return: “He’s looking very sharp”

By Josh Evanoff - September 11, 2024

John Kavanagh is ready to see Conor McGregor return to the UFC cage.

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor sitting

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since a first-round stoppage loss against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. That night saw Conor McGregor snap his leg, and the injury has kept him on the shelf for years. However, the former UFC champion was booked to make his return in June against Michael Chandler.

Sadly, that bout failed to come to fruition. In training with John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor suffered a broken toe. As a result, the Irishman was forced to pull out. Since then, the former two-weight UFC champion has called to make a return to the cage in December. However, it looks like that return won’t happen.

Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White was asked about Conor McGregor’s impending return to the cage. There, the promoter stated that the Irishman would be returning in early 2025, and not in December. While McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh would like to see the welterweight compete this year, he’s still optimistic.

Conor McGregor

John Kavanagh opens up on Conor McGregor’s planned UFC return

Speaking in a recent interview with Lucky Block, John Kavanagh opened up on Conor McGregor’s return. There, the longtime head of SBG Ireland stated that ‘The Notorious’ is currently deep in training. He added that McGregor is looking very, very sharp as of now, and he can’t wait to see the former champion back in the cage.

“If the date came back and was confirmed for [December], we’re already in heavy training, although we’re training remotely together at the moment, he’s stateside on I believe a Forged Irish Stout tour.” John Kavanagh responded when asked about Conor McGregor’s UFC return. “He’s visiting a couple of breweries over there and partners, et cetera but we’re still sending each other training videos, training plans.”

He continued “He’s got some training partners over there and the footage I’m getting back, he shared some of it recently, he’s looking very sharp to me. If the date was in December, it would be a green light for me anyway.” (h/t Lucky Block)

What do you make of these comments from John Kavanagh? Are you excited for Conor McGregor’s UFC return?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

