Conor McGregor to tone down trash talk for UFC 303 comeback: “It doesn’t serve me well”

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor isn’t so big on trash talk these days.

‘The Notorious’ is currently slated to return to the octagon in the main event of UFC 303 this June. In the headliner, Conor McGregor will face former Bellator champion, and Ultimate Fighter rival, Michael Chandler. For his part, ‘Iron’ has been out of action since a submission loss to Dustin Poirier in late 2022.

However, Conor McGregor hasn’t competed in nearly three years. In that time on the sidelines, the former UFC champion has seemingly grown up just a little bit. Speaking in a recent interview with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis, ‘The Notorious’ discussed his shift in perspective. He’s particularly changed his thoughts on the subject of trash-talking.

In the interview, Conor McGregor admitted that he’s not really planning to do a lot of trash-talking anymore. While the former champion was once known for getting under the skin of his opponents, he seems to be past that. According to McGregor himself, he’s not sure that same approach will serve him well these days.

Conor McGregor plans to tone down trash talk ahead of UFC 303 comeback fight

“I’m ready to go. I’m calm, I’m composed, and I’m cold in the soul for this man.” Conor McGregor stated in a recent interview, discussing his upcoming UFC comeback bout against Michael Chandler. “This whole thing, I’m coming back with a vengeance and I’m coming back with skill. I’m excited to show my skills, my man. Yeah, I’m in a great place mentally, physically, and spiritually. Five weeks, five days time, we’re back on the horse. Giddy up.”

He continued, “Yeah, I don’t think I’ll go to that level [of trash talk] again. It doesn’t serve a purpose, and it doesn’t serve me well. You know, like, you remain cold to the situation. You remain emotionless. It’s a blank face and a specific body type. He has his set movements, his set patterns he moves in, and his set shots and I’m aware of them.”

“I’m preparing for a multitude of outcomes and just getting myself ready as I can be.” Conor McGregor concluded. “[But], I’m confident that all my shots will land.”

What do you make of these comments from the former two-weight UFC champion? Do you believe Conor McGregor will defeat Michael Chandler in his return next month?