Conor McGregor trashes reigning UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria: “He reminds me of a little r*tard Artem Lobov”
UFC superstar Conor McGregor has given his honest thoughts on UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.
Since knocking out Alexander Volkanovski to win the belt at 145 pounds, Ilia Topuria has become quite the name in the mixed martial arts scene. From his celebrity status to what he could do next in the Octagon, there are plenty of exciting things on the horizon.
He’s even entertained the idea of squaring off against someone like Conor McGregor. As we know, ‘Notorious’ will return to the cage next month for a blockbuster showdown with Michael Chandler.
In a recent live stream, Conor went into detail on why he isn’t the biggest fan of Topuria.
McGregor hits out at Topuria
“F*ck him, too,” McGregor said of Topuria. “I don’t give a f*ck about him either. He reminds me of a little r*tard Artem Lobov. Topuria, [he] does, two little r*tards.”
“I’ll tell you why I said what I said about him [Topuria],” McGregor said. “Because he’s talking about, he’s going to be the highest paid athlete in 2025. It’s 2024. It’s actually now. The 2025 highest paid athlete list begins right now. The list came out only recent and that means he’s going to have to rake in about $200, $300 million. Don’t be silly, lad.
“It just reminded me of Artem Lobov. Just a stupid, little fool. Talking billions from a f*cking banger of a car. Thinks he knows it all, he’s only a little baldy fool.”
Quotes via MMA Fighting
What do you believe would happen if Conor McGregor went head to head with Ilia Topuria? Is there a chance that we see this happen at some point in the future, and if so, when?