Conor McGregor trashes reigning UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria: “He reminds me of a little r*tard Artem Lobov”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has given his honest thoughts on UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Since knocking out Alexander Volkanovski to win the belt at 145 pounds, Ilia Topuria has become quite the name in the mixed martial arts scene. From his celebrity status to what he could do next in the Octagon, there are plenty of exciting things on the horizon.

He’s even entertained the idea of squaring off against someone like Conor McGregor. As we know, ‘Notorious’ will return to the cage next month for a blockbuster showdown with Michael Chandler.

RELATED: Conor McGregor responds to challenge from newly crowned UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria

In a recent live stream, Conor went into detail on why he isn’t the biggest fan of Topuria.