Former UFC champion calls to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou next: “He’s the biggest puncher out there!”

By Josh Evanoff - May 21, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wants to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou next.

Oleksandr Usyk, Francis Ngannou

‘The Cat’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend in Saudi Arabia for a historic battle. There, Oleksandr Usyk met the WBC champion Tyson Fury. For his part, ‘The Gypsy King’ entered the bout off a split-decision victory over Francis Ngannou last October.

The two heavyweights competed to crown the division’s first undisputed champion since Lennox Lewis achieved that feat in 1999. With ‘The Lion’ in attendance, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury went to war for 12 rounds. Ultimately, it was the former cruiserweight who emerged with a split-decision win to hand the Brit his first loss.

In the days since that bout, Tyson Fury has already revealed his plans to activate a rematch clause to face Oleksandr Usyk again. His promoter Frank Warren has also stated that the bout is expected to take place this fall, in Saudi Arabia. However, if the two teams decide to go in different directions, Kamaru Usman has a different idea.

RELATED: REPORT | TYSON FURY VS. OLEKSANDR USYK 2 TARGETED FOR OCTOBER IN SAUDI ARABIA

Francis Ngannou and Kamaru Usman

Former UFC champion Kamaru Usman wants to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou

Speaking on a recent edition of his ‘Pound 4 Pound’ Podcast with Henry Cejudo, Kamaru Usman pitched Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou. While ‘The Predator’ is coming off a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ is aware. However, he wants to see Usyk try and deal with the former UFC champion’s power.

“Skills pay the bills here. He’s not the biggest heavyweight or the biggest puncher, but it’s his skills that pay the bills.” Kamaru Usman stated on a recent edition of his podcast, discussing Oleksandr Usyk’s win over Tyson Fury. “I would love, and I know it’s crazy and I know everyone is going to say something about it. But I would love to see him fight a guy like Francis Ngannou. Only for the sheer fact of, yes I want to see the level of skill here.”

He continued, “Yes, he schooled the other guys. But Francis is the biggest puncher out there. But I want to see how Oleksandr Usyk is able to break a guy like that down, take him to school, and really show the skills required in boxing. It’s not just about being able to punch hard. So that’s the only reason I would want to see it… He’s beaten everybody else.”

What do you make of these comments from former UFC champion Kamaru Usman? Do you want to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou next?

Francis Ngannou Oleksandr Usyk UFC

