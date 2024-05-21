REPORT | Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 targeted for October in Saudi Arabia

It seems that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will be running it back in the boxing ring this fall.

Over the weekend, ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Cat’ met in Saudi Arabia. There, the two fought to crown boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years. The last two men to unify the titles were Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield in 1999, and they were present to watch Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk make history. The two legends were front-row for what was an all-time great fight.

Ultimately, it was the Ukrainian who earned a split-decision victory on Saturday night. Oleksandr Usyk came out firing early, but Tyson Fury seemingly took over in the middle rounds of the contest. However, in round nine, the former cruiserweight knocked down ‘The Gypsy King’. While Fury made it out of the round, he wasn’t the same.

Heading into the contest, it was well-known that there was a rematch clause on both sides. In his post-fight interview and press conference, Tyson Fury confirmed his intent to activate that clause in the coming weeks to face Oleksandr Usyk again. His promoter Frank Warren has now confirmed that is the case in an interview with TalkSport.

Tyson Fury activates rematch clause to face heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk

“He’s back here [already],” Frank Warren stated in the interview with TalkSport, discussing Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. “He’s recuperating and his mood is that he wants the rematch and that’s already signed for so it will happen.”

Later in the interview, the longtime boxing promoter stated that the rematch would likely take place in October, and once again in Saudi Arabia. In the last few days, Oleksandr Usyk’s team has also stated that they plan to honor the rematch clause and not fight it out in court. With that in mind, it seems that fans will get to see these two heavyweight greats face off sooner rather than later.

The only bummer for the potential rematch is that Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 likely won’t be for all the undisputed titles. Barring any last-second change of heart, the IBF has already revealed plans to strip ‘The Cat’ of his heavyweight championship in the coming days.

What do you make of these comments from boxing promoter Frank Warren? Do you want to see Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight again?