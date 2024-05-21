REPORT | Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 targeted for October in Saudi Arabia

By Josh Evanoff - May 21, 2024

It seems that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will be running it back in the boxing ring this fall.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react

Over the weekend, ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Cat’ met in Saudi Arabia. There, the two fought to crown boxing’s first undisputed heavyweight champion in 25 years. The last two men to unify the titles were Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield in 1999, and they were present to watch Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk make history. The two legends were front-row for what was an all-time great fight.

Ultimately, it was the Ukrainian who earned a split-decision victory on Saturday night. Oleksandr Usyk came out firing early, but Tyson Fury seemingly took over in the middle rounds of the contest. However, in round nine, the former cruiserweight knocked down ‘The Gypsy King’. While Fury made it out of the round, he wasn’t the same.

Heading into the contest, it was well-known that there was a rematch clause on both sides. In his post-fight interview and press conference, Tyson Fury confirmed his intent to activate that clause in the coming weeks to face Oleksandr Usyk again. His promoter Frank Warren has now confirmed that is the case in an interview with TalkSport.

RELATED: DARREN TILL VOWS TO END INFLUENCER BOXING AFTER FACING JULIO CESAR CHAVEZ JR.: “I’M GOING TO KNOCK EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM OUT”

Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Boxing, Result

Tyson Fury activates rematch clause to face heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk

“He’s back here [already],” Frank Warren stated in the interview with TalkSport, discussing Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2. “He’s recuperating and his mood is that he wants the rematch and that’s already signed for so it will happen.”

Later in the interview, the longtime boxing promoter stated that the rematch would likely take place in October, and once again in Saudi Arabia. In the last few days, Oleksandr Usyk’s team has also stated that they plan to honor the rematch clause and not fight it out in court.  With that in mind, it seems that fans will get to see these two heavyweight greats face off sooner rather than later.

The only bummer for the potential rematch is that Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury 2 likely won’t be for all the undisputed titles. Barring any last-second change of heart, the IBF has already revealed plans to strip ‘The Cat’ of his heavyweight championship in the coming days.

What do you make of these comments from boxing promoter Frank Warren? Do you want to see Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight again?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

Related

Ryan Garcia

Eddie Hearn scolds Ryan Garcia following VADA test: "Sometimes this guy acts like an idiot"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2024
Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen
Boxing News

Anderson Silva opens as a massive favorite over Chael Sonnen ahead of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - May 20, 2024

Anderson Silva has opened as a sizeable betting favorite to defeat Chael Sonnen ahead of their boxing match.

Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

UFC legend Michael Bisping scolds John Fury for corner work during Tyson Fury's loss to Oleksandr Usyk: "You have got to know your place"

Fernando Quiles - May 20, 2024

Michael Bisping has responded to the criticism hurled at Tyson Fury’s corner in the aftermath of the undisputed heavyweight title fight between “The Gyspy King” and Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury says he would have tried to finish Oleksandr Usyk but his corner “believed we were up”

Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

Tyson Fury has revealed that he would’ve tried to finish Oleksandr Usyk in the latter stages of their fight – but his corner’s words stopped him.

Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Anderson Silva set to face longtime UFC rival Chael Sonnen in boxing match on June 15

Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

Former UFC rivals Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen will collide once again in a special boxing match next month.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan reacts to Oleksandr Usyk beating Tyson Fury: "I can't wait for the rematch"

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024
Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry calls out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for boxing match on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Mike Perry is looking for his next fight, and he’s itching to share the ring with Tyron Woodley on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard.

Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford praises Oleksandr Usyk following his split decision win over Tyson Fury: “He definitely a candidate for #1 P4P fighter”

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Former undisputed welterweight champion and undefeated prizefighter Terence Crawford is giving Oleksandr Usyk his flowers after a split decision victory over Tyson Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping reacts to Oleksandr Usyk’s split decision victory over Tyson Fury: “That was absolutely genius game planning"

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping lauds Oleksandr Usyk for his game plan against Tyson Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Undisputed
Oleksandr Usyk

Video | Oleksandr Usyk gets emotional while speaking of his late father after becoming undisputed heavyweight champion: "I know he is here"

Chris Taylor - May 18, 2024

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk was brought to tears while speaking about his late father at tonight’s post-fight press conference.