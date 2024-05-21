Conor McGregor reveals ‘massive announcement’ coming soon from UFC president Dana White: ‘You’re in for a treat!’

By Curtis Calhoun - May 21, 2024

Conor McGregor, Dana White, and the UFC are on the verge of making a huge announcement ahead of McGregor’s June 29th comeback.

Conor McGregor, Dana White

McGregor will face former lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event on June 29 in Las Vegas. He returns after a three-year absence, stemming from a leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

As June draws near, anticipation for McGregor’s UFC comeback is in full throttle. The UFC has begun promoting the June 29th pay-per-view in commercials and other marketing.

According to McGregor, the UFC is planning something big to enhance fans’ excitement for the event.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler world tour coming?

In a recent interview with TheMacLife‘s Oscar Willis, McGregor opened up on an imminent announcement from White ahead of UFC 303.

“The fans will love it, the people will love it, you’re in for a treat!” McGregor said. “Dana [White] loved [the idea], pitched it to me, I double loved it. And here we go, we’re about to announce it soon for the fans.”

During his recent live stream with Duelbits on Monday, McGregor hinted at a potential global media tour to promote the upcoming fight with Chandler.

“We have a huge announcement coming regarding traveling the globe,” McGregor teased. “An event that will take place prior to June 29th, between myself and my opponent. You guys are gonna love it, and I’m gonna love it also.”

Fans are speculating about what the announcement could be. If it’s a global media tour featuring McGregor and Chandler, it’ll be the first of its kind since McGregor and UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo hit the road ahead of their UFC featherweight title fight.

McGregor and Chandler are both looking to get back in the win column after recent defeats. Chandler hasn’t fought since a loss to Poirier at UFC 281.

UFC 303 is just weeks away, and if McGregor’s tease is legit, the event will be accompanied by a massive pre-fight buildup.

