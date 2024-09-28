Belal Muhammad hints Shavkat Rakhmonov title fight announcement is imminent: “See you soon, boy”

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad is potentially weeks away from his first title defense against the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Muhammad earned the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards by unanimous decision at UFC 304 in July. He’s on an 11-fight unbeaten streak, following a loss to Geoff Neal in 2019.

Muhammad, after defeating Edwards, has achieved a new confidence level since earning the belt. He’s verbally bashed some of the welterweight division’s top contenders, including former titleholder Kamaru Usman.

Since the Edwards win, Muhammad’s desired timeline for his first title defense has been uncertain. But, he cracked open that door in a recent social media post, targeting a clash with the undefeated Rakhmonov.