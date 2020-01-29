Bob Arum believes Terence Crawford could ‘pin’ Conor McGregor in an MMA bout

Boxing promoter Bob Arum has said that he believes Terence Crawford could “pin” Conor McGregor in a mixed martial arts bout.

Arum has always been a thorn in the side of MMA fans, many of whom believe he doesn’t really understand the sport in any way, shape or form.

Now, in a recent interview with Little Giant Boxing, he’s come out with a rather remarkable series of comments about the possibility of McGregor heading back into the world of boxing.

<noscript><iframe title="BOB ARUM TALKS WORKING WITH DANA WHITE TO MAKE CRAWFORD VS MCGREGOR IN MMA & BOXING, ONE FIGHT EACH" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/27ixIeT2EaA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

“It’s not fair to the UFC and to Conor McGregor to say, ‘Well, let him fight this fighter, that fighter, but only in boxing’ – because he’s a good athlete, Conor McGregor, but he’s not a boxer. He’s a mixed martial arts guy,” Arum said (via MMA Junkie).

“So I’m saying, ‘OK. Let’s test it out.’ Terence Crawford will do McGregor in the Octagon, and then three months later they can do it in the boxing ring. The Octagon would be first because I don’t want them to think we’re playing around. Let the Octagon be first, because Terence Crawford is a really tough dude who has a wrestling background, so it’s not like a guy like Mayweather who’s just a great boxer and would be lost, pretty much, in the Octagon. Crawford would not be lost in the octagon because he comes from a wrestling background. He is, I think, a world-class wrestler. So let’s see. Let them take the challenge. I think it would be massive.”

“Yeah, that’s possible,” he added, before offering, bizarrely, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Crawford pins McGregor in an MMA fight. I really mean that. I think Crawford’s a better wrestler than McGregor is.”

Regardless of whether or not Conor McGregor boxes again in a professional setting, the talk of it happening isn’t going away anytime soon.

What do you think of these comments from Bob Arum?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/29/2020.