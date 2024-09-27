Alex Pereira confirms interest in returning to middleweight to face Dricus du Plessis: “I just needed a break from 185”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is serious about fighting Dricus du Plessis.

‘Poatan’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a short-notice rematch in June at UFC 303. In the main event, Alex Pereira handed Jiri Prochazka a brutal second-round knockout victory. Despite plans for a lengthy hiatus, the Brazilian is already set to return. In the main event of UFC 307, Pereira will face fellow striker Khalil Rountree Jr.

While the Brazilian currently holds gold at 205 pounds, he has an eye on a return to 185 pounds. Following Dricus du Plessis’ victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 last month, Alex Pereira called out ‘Stillknocks’. For his part, the South African has repeatedly welcomed a fight against the light-heavyweight champion.

However, Dricus du Plessis wants to fight Alex Pereira for his title at 205 pounds. It appears that the Brazilian has a slight issue with that idea. Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, ‘Poatan’ was asked about his future following UFC 307. There, Pereira again called for a fight against the South African champion.

Alex Pereira eyes middleweight return against Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 307 return

However, Alex Pereira wants to fight Dricus du Plessis down at middleweight. While the Brazilian has had some brutal cuts to middleweight in the past, he’s ready to try again. According to Pereira, all he needed was a little break from the weight class. Just a year after heading to 205 pounds, he’s ready to drop back down to 185 pounds.

“I would like it to be at middleweight.” Alex Pereira told The Schmo in a recent interview, discussing a fight against Dricus du Plessis. “I told everybody that I just needed a break from 185, from all those weight cuts, I feel good, I feel healthy right now… I think I can do more fights [at middleweight].” (h/t Championship Rounds)

For what it’s worth, Dricus du Plessis also has business to tend to right now. While Alex Pereira is slated to return next month, ‘Stillknocks’ is expected to face the Brazilian’s friend Sean Strickland next year. Du Plessis previously handed’ Tarzan’ a split-decision loss in January.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Dricus du Plessis?