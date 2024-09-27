Alex Pereira confirms interest in returning to middleweight to face Dricus du Plessis: “I just needed a break from 185”

By Josh Evanoff - September 27, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is serious about fighting Dricus du Plessis.

Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC

‘Poatan’ hasn’t been seen in the cage since a short-notice rematch in June at UFC 303. In the main event, Alex Pereira handed Jiri Prochazka a brutal second-round knockout victory. Despite plans for a lengthy hiatus, the Brazilian is already set to return. In the main event of UFC 307, Pereira will face fellow striker Khalil Rountree Jr.

While the Brazilian currently holds gold at 205 pounds, he has an eye on a return to 185 pounds. Following Dricus du Plessis’ victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 305 last month, Alex Pereira called out ‘Stillknocks’. For his part, the South African has repeatedly welcomed a fight against the light-heavyweight champion.

However, Dricus du Plessis wants to fight Alex Pereira for his title at 205 pounds. It appears that the Brazilian has a slight issue with that idea. Speaking in a recent interview with The Schmo, ‘Poatan’ was asked about his future following UFC 307. There, Pereira again called for a fight against the South African champion.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL REVEALS WHO HE WANTS IN FIRST TITLE DEFENSE IF JON JONES RETIRES: “IT ONLY MAKES SENSE…”

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira eyes middleweight return against Dricus du Plessis ahead of UFC 307 return

However, Alex Pereira wants to fight Dricus du Plessis down at middleweight. While the Brazilian has had some brutal cuts to middleweight in the past, he’s ready to try again. According to Pereira, all he needed was a little break from the weight class. Just a year after heading to 205 pounds, he’s ready to drop back down to 185 pounds.

“I would like it to be at middleweight.” Alex Pereira told The Schmo in a recent interview, discussing a fight against Dricus du Plessis. “I told everybody that I just needed a break from 185, from all those weight cuts, I feel good, I feel healthy right now… I think I can do more fights [at middleweight].” (h/t Championship Rounds)

For what it’s worth, Dricus du Plessis also has business to tend to right now. While Alex Pereira is slated to return next month, ‘Stillknocks’ is expected to face the Brazilian’s friend Sean Strickland next year. Du Plessis previously handed’ Tarzan’ a split-decision loss in January.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC light-heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Alex Pereira vs. Dricus du Plessis?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Dricus du Plessis UFC

Related

Movsar Evloev, Aljamain Sterling

Movsar Evloev vs. Aljamain Sterling re-booked for UFC 310 after recent fight fallout

Curtis Calhoun - September 27, 2024
Kelvin Gastelum, Marc Goddard, Israel Adesanya
Kelvin Gastelum

Referee Marc Goddard says he cried after officiating Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum: "The darkest depths of their souls"

Curtis Calhoun - September 27, 2024

Longtime MMA referee Marc Goddard hadn’t been shaken up many times in his legendary career, but all that changed as Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum battled at UFC 236.

Conor McGregor and Ilia Topuria
UFC

Conor McGregor absolutely unloads on "ding dong" Ilia Topuria: "I'll cave ya head in"

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2024

Conor McGregor has absolutely unloaded on UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Merab Dvalishvili calls to rematch Sean O'Malley at UFC 309: "I wanna show him I will beat him again"

Cole Shelton - September 27, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili wants his first title defense to be a rematch against Sean O’Malley.

Jorge Masvidal
UFC

Former UFC BMF champion Jorge Masvidal teases fight news coming "very soon"

Fernando Quiles - September 27, 2024

Jorge Masvidal says his next move will be revealed in the near future.

Benoit Saint Denis

Benoit Saint Denis reveals what he learned from Dustin Poirier fight and dealing with staph infection

Fernando Quiles - September 27, 2024
Benoit Saint Denis
Renato Moicano

UFC Paris Weigh-in Results: Scary moment for prelim fighter, main event official

Fernando Quiles - September 27, 2024

The weigh-in results for UFC Paris are in.

Dana White
UFC

UFC reaches new settlement agreement in antitrust lawsuit

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has reached a new settlement agreement with plaintiffs in their antitrust lawsuit.

Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rahmonov
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley believes Shavkat Rakhmonov would get “exposed” in potential UFC title fight with Belal Muhammad

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes Shavkat Rakhmonov would get exposed in a UFC world title fight against Belal Muhammad.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Renato Moicano slams Michael Chandler for being suckered into waiting for fake Conor McGregor fight: “This guy is too dumb”

Harry Kettle - September 27, 2024

Renato Moicano has slammed Michael Chandler for waiting so long for a showdown with Conor McGregor that hasn’t happened.