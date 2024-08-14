Conor McGregor responds after UFC CEO Dana White says he won’t be fighting in 2024: “Come on now, what’s this?”

Conor McGregor has responded after UFC CEO Dana White announced that he won’t be fighting for the promotion in 2024.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) had of course kicked off the 2024 New Year by announcing that he would be fighting Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in Las Vegas for International Fight Week on June 29.

That plan unfortunately failed to come to fruition after ‘Notorious’ suffered an injury which forced him to withdraw from the contest.

Conor McGregor and ‘Iron’ have of course been linked to fight ever since serving as opposing coaches on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter in the Spring of 2023.

While many still believed The Irish star would be rebooked to fight Chandler sometime this fall or early winter, that apparently isn’t the case.

UFC CEO Dana White announced earlier this evening that ‘Notorious’ would not be competing inside of the Octagon before the end of the calendar year.

“Not this year,” White responded to a reporter asking when fans can expect to see McGregor back in action. “He won’t fight this year.”

That news didn’t sit well with Conor McGregor, who promptly took to ‘X‘ with the following campaign for a headlining spot at December’s still to be announced pay-per-view event.

Ah Dana, December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER! https://t.co/ZTVO4wDBuQ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 14, 2024

“Ah Dana, December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!”

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA) via TKO in the main event of UFC 264. ‘Notorious’ of course suffered a broken leg in that loss and has been on the sidelines ever since.

As for Michael Chandler, ‘Iron’ last fought in November of 2022 at UFC 281 where he too lost to Dustin Poirier, with the defeat coming by way of submission. The former Bellator lightweight champion recently hinted that he was moving on from the long-awaited McGregor matchup.

What do you think of the news that McGregor won’t be fighting in 2024?