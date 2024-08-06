Michael Chandler seemingly moves on from long-awaited fight against Conor McGregor: “The fight is off”

By Josh Evanoff - August 6, 2024

It appears that UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is moving on from Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ were set to finally meet in the main event of UFC 303 this summer. The bout was going to take place a year after the two lightweights coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter. Due to Conor McGregor’s leg injury, as well as ‘Road House’ obligations, he didn’t book a fight with Michael Chandler for a year.

Sadly, their UFC 303 clash wasn’t meant to be. A few weeks before fight day, Conor McGregor pulled out due to a broken toe. As a result, Michael Chandler was later pulled as well. In the weeks since then, both men have shown interest in a December fight date. As recently as this week, McGregor has confirmed plans to compete before the year is over.

However, it seems that Conor McGregor won’t be fighting Michael Chandler when he does return. Last night on X, the two UFC stars went back and forth after ‘The Notorious’ slammed former U.S. President Donald Trump. The politician stated that Khabib Nurmagomedov was his favorite fighter, which drew anger from the Irishman.

RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV INTERESTED IN MAX HOLLOWAY FIGHT IF ‘BLESSED’ CAN GET PAST ILIA TOPURIA: “CRAZY FIGHT FOR THE FANS”

Michael Chandler moves on from fight with former UFC champion Conor McGregor

In the day since their back and forth, Conor McGregor deleted several of his posts. However, Michael Chandler didn’t take that approach. Instead, ‘Iron’ left all of his posts up, including one that stated that he would be moving on from a fight with ‘The Notorious’.

For what it’s worth, this is far from the first time that both men have poured cold water on their matchup. As recently as last month, Michael Chandler hinted that the bout with Conor McGregor was off and that he would fight Max Holloway instead. ‘Blessed’ was reportedly contacted about fighting the former Bellator champion on short notice for UFC 303.

However, Michael Chandler abandoned those plans, after the Hawaiian was booked to face Ilia Topuria in October. Regardless, it remains to be seen if the lightweight contender will ever step into the cage with Conor McGregor.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you think Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor will happen?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

UFC, ESPN

ESPN+ set to raise subscription prices ahead of massive UFC pay-per-views

Curtis Calhoun - August 6, 2024
Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov soars up the UFC bantamweight ranks, Marlon Vera drops 3 spots

Susan Cox - August 6, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov has soared up the UFC bantamweight ranks, with Marlon Vera dropping 3 spots.

Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev vents frustration after being passed over for title shot, vows to smash Aleksandar Rakic

Susan Cox - August 6, 2024

Magomed Ankalaev is venting frustration after being passed over for title shot, this while vowing to smash Aleksandar Rakic.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Belal Muhammad hopes Colby Covington can earn another title shot, but says all ‘Chaos’ has to do is find him in a Steakhouse

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has said that he hopes to see Colby Covington earn another crack at the belt.

Islam Makhachev, Max Holloway
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev praises Max Holloway for his triumph over Justin Gaethje

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has praised Max Holloway for his BMF title triumph over Justin Gaethje.

Stipe Miocic

UFC CEO Dana White says Stipe Miocic is “100 percent” retiring after Jon Jones fight

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 174
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 174 with Damon Jackson

Cole Shelton - August 6, 2024

The 174th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 95.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dana White
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Conor McGregor claims Khabib Nurmagomedov fled his country after terrorists from his gym committed an act of terror

Harry Kettle - August 6, 2024

Conor McGregor has made another startling accusation against Khabib Nurmagomedov as their feud continues.

Umar Nuragomedov and Cory Sandhagen
UFC

What's next for Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen after UFC Abu Dhabi?

Cole Shelton - August 5, 2024

The UFC was in Abu Dhabi, Dubai for a solid UFC Abu Dhabi Fight Night card on Saturday as the main event saw Umar Nurmagomedov take on Cory Sandhagen in a No. 1 contender bout at bantamweight.

Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Umar Nurmagomedov’s coach compares surging bantamweight’s career trajectory to Khabib

Curtis Calhoun - August 5, 2024

Umar Nurmagomedov’s head coach feels the undefeated bantamweight could amass a career similar to his UFC Hall of Fame cousin Khabib.