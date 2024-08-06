Michael Chandler seemingly moves on from long-awaited fight against Conor McGregor: “The fight is off”

It appears that UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is moving on from Conor McGregor.

‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ were set to finally meet in the main event of UFC 303 this summer. The bout was going to take place a year after the two lightweights coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter. Due to Conor McGregor’s leg injury, as well as ‘Road House’ obligations, he didn’t book a fight with Michael Chandler for a year.

Sadly, their UFC 303 clash wasn’t meant to be. A few weeks before fight day, Conor McGregor pulled out due to a broken toe. As a result, Michael Chandler was later pulled as well. In the weeks since then, both men have shown interest in a December fight date. As recently as this week, McGregor has confirmed plans to compete before the year is over.

However, it seems that Conor McGregor won’t be fighting Michael Chandler when he does return. Last night on X, the two UFC stars went back and forth after ‘The Notorious’ slammed former U.S. President Donald Trump. The politician stated that Khabib Nurmagomedov was his favorite fighter, which drew anger from the Irishman.

Michael Chandler caught a stray from Conor McGregor after coming to the defense of Donald Trump 😭 “Bro he doesn’t even know who the f*** you are lol. He probably thinks you are a little broke begging arsewipe.”#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/2wDCwZibKC — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 6, 2024

Nevermind guys…I think it’s time I finally admit the fight is off. He’s still in stage 2 of the 7 of grief pertaining to his career being over. Figured he’d be closer to 5 by now. Godspeed @TheNotoriousMMA https://t.co/TbInXWzwAR — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 6, 2024

Michael Chandler moves on from fight with former UFC champion Conor McGregor

In the day since their back and forth, Conor McGregor deleted several of his posts. However, Michael Chandler didn’t take that approach. Instead, ‘Iron’ left all of his posts up, including one that stated that he would be moving on from a fight with ‘The Notorious’.

For what it’s worth, this is far from the first time that both men have poured cold water on their matchup. As recently as last month, Michael Chandler hinted that the bout with Conor McGregor was off and that he would fight Max Holloway instead. ‘Blessed’ was reportedly contacted about fighting the former Bellator champion on short notice for UFC 303.

However, Michael Chandler abandoned those plans, after the Hawaiian was booked to face Ilia Topuria in October. Regardless, it remains to be seen if the lightweight contender will ever step into the cage with Conor McGregor.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC lightweight? Do you think Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor will happen?