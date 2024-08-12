Dustin Poirier pushes for UFC to bring an event to Louisiana
UFC star Dustin Poirier is eager to bring an event to his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana before he retires.
It goes without saying that Dustin Poirier is a mixed martial arts legend. He may not be the most successful fighter of all time, but he may well be the most beloved. He has been battling it out with the best of the best for years now, and the masses have taken notice.
From featherweight to lightweight to BMF title collisions, he’s an absolute warrior. However, in the wake of his defeat to Islam Makhachev, many have started to question what the future looks like for him. ‘The Diamond’ knows he doesn’t have long left and now that he probably won’t get another crack at the UFC lightweight championship, he’ll need to consider his options carefully.
In the following series of tweets, Poirier campaigned for what would be a pretty sensational homecoming.
Hey @ufc let's bring it to the Cajundome !! https://t.co/EzZdZ46QRQ
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2024
Bring the UFC to the Cajuns!! pic.twitter.com/x11Umc9x7Z
— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2024
Poirier’s desire
The interactions began with Poirier taking notice of the following tweet from a fan.
“Poirier/Gaethje 3 Fight Night/PPV main event in NOLA, it’s the closest major city to Lafayette. Give my boy a homecoming in his retirement fight.”
He went on to make his feelings clear.
“Hey @ufc let’s bring it to the Cajundome !!”
“Bring the UFC to the Cajuns!!”
At the age of 35, it certainly seems as if the end is near for Dustin Poirier. Alas, given how passionate he is about the sport, it makes sense that he’d want to make that walk one more time.
Do you believe we will get a chance to see Dustin Poirier compete in his home state before officially retiring? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
