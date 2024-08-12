Dustin Poirier pushes for UFC to bring an event to Louisiana

UFC star Dustin Poirier is eager to bring an event to his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana before he retires.

It goes without saying that Dustin Poirier is a mixed martial arts legend. He may not be the most successful fighter of all time, but he may well be the most beloved. He has been battling it out with the best of the best for years now, and the masses have taken notice.

From featherweight to lightweight to BMF title collisions, he’s an absolute warrior. However, in the wake of his defeat to Islam Makhachev, many have started to question what the future looks like for him. ‘The Diamond’ knows he doesn’t have long left and now that he probably won’t get another crack at the UFC lightweight championship, he’ll need to consider his options carefully.

In the following series of tweets, Poirier campaigned for what would be a pretty sensational homecoming.

Hey @ufc let's bring it to the Cajundome !! https://t.co/EzZdZ46QRQ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2024