Superlek hires sports scientist to help with world title bid at ONE 168: Denver

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 13, 2024

It’s safe to say that Superlek Kiatmoo9 is leaving no stone unturned for his highly anticipated encounter against Jonathan Haggerty.

jonathan haggerty and superlek

Under a different rule set, the reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion moves up in weight to challenge England’s two-sport king for the bantamweight Muay Thai belt. This clash happens in the main event of ONE 168: Denver, taking place at the Ball Arena on September 6.

With the stakes at an all-time high, “The Kicking Machine” is acutely aware of the demands of the upcoming five-round duel.

To ensure he is in peak form, Superlek has enlisted the help of Hook. He’s a seasoned sports scientist specializing in strength and conditioning.

“He joined my team in June. We’ve been working closely since. We’ve spent a lot of time together, working on customized plans. We’re close,” the Thai superstar said. 

Hook’s role is crucial as he must help Superlek bulk up appropriately to compete effectively at bantamweight. In addition, the regimen must maintain the agility and power that have defined the 28-year-old’s career. 

In essence, the task is twofold. Superlek needs to add size and muscle to handle Haggerty’s power while preparing for a future return to flyweight to defend his kickboxing crown. 

This means that Hook’s work is pivotal in achieving a balance that allows Superlek to excel in both weight classes. 

“It’s essential to have someone you can trust on your team. This is my first time moving up to bantamweight, so he’s been a big help,” Superlek said. 

“We’ve been doing weight training, making sure that strength is increased, but not too much muscle mass because I still want to be able to defend my belt at flyweight. His knowledge is definitely valuable. I feel prepared and supported in this fight camp.”

Superlek magnifies importance of strength and conditioning 

Superlek Kiatmoo9’s commitment to leveraging scientific and nutritional expertise highlights his dedication to maintaining his stature among the elite. 

As one of the top pound-for-pound strikers in the world today, he understands the importance of these resources in achieving success at the highest level. 

“Every athlete should work with a nutritionist and a sports scientist. They can help you develop your potential in incredible ways,” he said.

“If you train alone without these two, you might reach a certain level, but with their help, you can take your performance to the next level.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

