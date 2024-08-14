Israel Adesanya vows to “make it look easy” against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya believes he will reclaim the middleweight title with ease at UFC 305.

Adesanya is set to fight for the first time in 11 months as he takes on Dricus Du Plessis in a highly-anticipated bout. It is the first time Adesanya has fought since losing the middleweight title in a big upset to Sean Strickland.

Although Adesanya lost his last fight, he enters his UFC 305 main event with plenty of confidence as he expects he will defeat Du Plessis with ease. He also says beating Du Plessis is more important to him than winning the belt.

“Beating Dricus is more important to me than getting the belt back. I beat him, he (can) still keep his belt in his house above his fireplace, whatever, it doesn’t make any difference to me. It’s about beating Dricus, South Africa’s finest. Go in there, and make it look easy. I’ll show him who he is, I’ll remind him who he is. He started this, I’ll finish it,” Israel Adesanya said on UFC Countdown.

If Israel Adesanya does beat Dricus Du Plessis with ease as he says, it would be a statement-making performance. Many believe the fight will be close, but Adesanya plans on making it look easy to become a three-time middleweight champion.

However, Du Plessis is undefeated in the UFC and no one has beaten him with ease. The champ has also made it clear he plans to KO Adesanya to defend his belt for the first time.

Israel Adesanya is coming off a stunning upset loss to Sean Strickland last September to lose his middleweight title. Before that, he scored a KO win over Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight title. Adesanya is 13-3 in the UFC with notable wins over Pereira, Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Anderson Silva, and Kelvin Gastelum among others.

UFC 305 is set to take place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.