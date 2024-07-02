Rafael dos Anjos becomes the latest to criticize Michael Chandler for waiting for Conor McGregor: “There is no price on a belt”

By Curtis Calhoun - July 2, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is the latest high-profile fighter to criticize Michael Chandler’s hiatus harshly.

Rafael dos Anjos, Michael Chandler

Chandler was supposed to face Conor McGregor in the UFC 303 main event last Saturday in Las Vegas. But weeks before the event, McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury suffered in camp, and the fight was indefinitely postponed.

Chandler recently claimed that he’s been offered a UFC lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev in October, although no reports have circulated that’s the case. The UFC is working on rescheduling the McGregor fight for a new date.

In the meantime, many of Chandler’s fighting colleagues have questioned Chandler for his nearly two-year wait for McGregor. Add Dos Anjos to the top of that list.

Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chandler trade social media barbs

In a recent tweet, dos Anjos lambasted Chandler for his ongoing wait for McGregor.

“How much is the opportunity to become a world champion worth? For some of us, there is no price on an UFC belt,” dos Anjos tweeted. “Mine is certainly not for sale. Chandler should stop his “see you at the top” motivational speeches. It’s embarrassing.”

It didn’t take long for Chandler to issue a response.

“Cool story,” Chandler replied. “See you at the top!!!!”

Dos Anjos managed to get the last word in the back-and-forth with Chandler.

“I’ve been up here buddy, haven’t seen you yet,” Dos Anjos answered.

Chandler hasn’t fought since a submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. Dos Anjos, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since a loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 299 in March.

Dos Anjos and McGregor have had their bad blood stemming from their canceled main event at UFC 196. McGregor went on to face Nate Diaz after dos Anjos withdrew due to a foot injury.

As Chandler’s wait presses on, dos Anjos and others are wondering if the risk he’s taking is worth the reward. Time will tell if he’s able to turn his patience into a triumphant showing.

