Rafael dos Anjos becomes the latest to criticize Michael Chandler for waiting for Conor McGregor: “There is no price on a belt”

Rafael dos Anjos and Michael Chandler trade social media barbs

In a recent tweet, dos Anjos lambasted Chandler for his ongoing wait for McGregor.

How much is the opportunity to become a world champion worth? For some of us, there is no price on an UFC belt. Mine is certainly not for sale. Chandler should stop his “see you at the top” motivational speeches. It’s embarrassing… — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 2, 2024

It didn’t take long for Chandler to issue a response.

Cool story….See you at the top!!!! — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 2, 2024

Dos Anjos managed to get the last word in the back-and-forth with Chandler.

I’ve been up here buddy, haven’t seen you yet. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 2, 2024

Chandler hasn’t fought since a submission loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. Dos Anjos, meanwhile, hasn’t competed since a loss to Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 299 in March.

Dos Anjos and McGregor have had their bad blood stemming from their canceled main event at UFC 196. McGregor went on to face Nate Diaz after dos Anjos withdrew due to a foot injury.

As Chandler’s wait presses on, dos Anjos and others are wondering if the risk he’s taking is worth the reward. Time will tell if he’s able to turn his patience into a triumphant showing.