Kai Asakura vows to become UFC champion after suffering loss to Alexandre Pantoja: “Make my dream come true”

By Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2024

Despite his loss to Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Asakura remains confident that he’ll become UFC flyweight champion.

Kai Asakura

The former RIZIN bantamweight champion is fresh off his UFC debut earlier this month in Las Vegas. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Juan Archuleta in December, Kai Asakura faced Alexandre Pantoja. The Japanese star got a rare title shot in his promotional debut, given the champion’s dominance over the flyweight division.

While Kai Asakura landed some big shots on ‘The Cannibal’, he took them well. In round two, Alexandre Pantoja took down the former RIZIN star, quickly securing a submission win. Despite the defeat, many were impressed and offered praise of Asakura. UFC President Dana White was one of the many who spoke positively of the flyweight post-fight.

Since his loss to Alexandre Pantoja earlier this month, Kai Asakura has remained pretty quiet. However, the 31-year-old broke that silence earlier this week in a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel. There, Asakura admitted that time is ticking when it comes to his presence in the sport.

RELATED: ILIA TOPURIA SHOOTS DOWN RUMORED FIGHT AGAINST CONOR MCGREGOR: “I’M NOT INTERESTED IN FIGHTING A RAPIST”

 Kai Asakura breaks silence following UFC 310 loss to Alexandre Pantoja

With that in mind, the flyweight contender doesn’t plan to waste any time. In the video uploaded to YouTube, Kai Asakura vowed to become UFC champion within the next two years. The Japanese star added that if he has to clean out the division to get another title shot, he will do exactly that.

“I’ll keep going until I make my dream come true.” Kai Asakura stated on his YouTube channel, discussing what’s next following his loss to Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 310. “I will definitely keep fighting, I have to crawl up from the bottom [of the rankings] and clear each one.”

He continued, “I’m sure I’ll end up becoming the champion. I don’t have long left in my fighting career. So I think I definitely have to become the champion in about two years.”

What do you make of these comments from Kai Asakura? Do you think he’ll become the UFC flyweight champion?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alexandre Pantoja Kai Asakura UFC

Related

Kamaru Usman, Jack Della Maddalena

Kamaru Usman interested in UFC 312 showdown against Jack Della Maddalena: "I'll put him to the test"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2024
Jamahal Hill
UFC

Jamahal Hill doesn't shy away from negative UFC fans: 'All publicity is good publicity'

Fernando Quiles - December 19, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill doesn’t mind any negative narratives surrounding him as long as people are paying attention.

Kai Kara-France
Manel Kape

Kai Kara-France slams Manel Kape amid recent trash talk: 'He's all just talk, a lot of bark, no bite'

Fernando Quiles - December 19, 2024

Kai Kara-France is dismissive of Manel Kape’s bad boy persona.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier isn't convinced by Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t sure he’s a fan of Conor McGregor potentially boxing Logan Paul in his next fight.

Chael Sonnen
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen explains what would've happened if he fought Jorge Masvidal and a handful of other fighters

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2024

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has explained what would’ve happened if he fought Jorge Masvidal and a handful of other fighters in his career.

Jon Jones, Colby Covington

Colby Covington hits back at Jon Jones following recent war of words

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024
Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley
Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley discusses 'running' Colby Covington out of American Top Team

Harry Kettle - December 18, 2024

Former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley has told the story of ‘running’ Colby Covington ‘out’ of American Top Team back in the day.

Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira claims his next fight "won't" be against Magomed Ankalaev

Cole Shelton - December 18, 2024

Alex Pereira says he won’t be fighting Magomed Ankalaev next time out.

Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili
Merab Dvalishvili

Aljamain Sterling vents frustration over Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov fight booking

Cole Shelton - December 18, 2024

Aljamain Sterling is frustrated with how Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov was made.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier expects to make announcement of final UFC appearance soon: "We're close to making it happen"

Josh Evanoff - December 18, 2024

Dustin Poirier hopes to announce his final UFC fight shortly.