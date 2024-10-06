Stephen Thompson issues statement following KO loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307, receives advice from Conor McGregor By Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024 Stephen Thompson has issued a statement after being stopped by Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307. Thompson and Buckley shared the Octagon inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The welterweight scrap served as the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 307 card. While Thompson had his moments, Buckley swarmed him with body shots and dropped “Wonderboy” with a shot upstairs in the third round for the finish. RELATED: UFC 307 BONUS REPORT: JOAQUIN BUCKLEY ONE OF FOUR FIGHTERS TO TAKE HOME AN EXTRA $50K Stephen Thompson Speaks Out Following UFC 307 Defeat Stephen Thompson took to social media to send a message to his fans and supporters following the tough loss to Joaquin Buckley. Not much to say other than I sincerely appreciate all of the love and support I felt from the fans tonight and always 🙏🏻❤️ the love you’ve shown me really fills my heart. The roar of the crowd as I walked out to the cage and my name was announced is something I’ll cherish… pic.twitter.com/nNg5XoLL53 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 6, 2024 “Not much to say other than I sincerely appreciate all of the love and support I felt from the fans tonight and always the love you’ve shown me really fills my heart. The roar of the crowd as I walked out to the cage and my name was announced is something I’ll cherish forever. I’m sorry I didn’t get it done tonight. Much love to you all and much love to SLC.”

Conor McGregor Shares Advice

Conor McGregor sent the following now-deleted posted on X with some advice for Thompson.

“My brother Stephen, STAND YOUR GROUND! You are more accurate, faster, more skill, faster eye. Stand your ground and fire! Skipping back for what? What are we skipping back for? Get them hurt first then you can skip and dance around. But hurt them first. Stand and fire missiles! You have an incredible array! Stand your ground and trust yourself! Rest up brother! Unlucky in there!”

This is Thompson’s second loss in a row. He has gone 1-4 in his last five outings. It is also the second time Thompson has been knocked out in his pro MMA career.

What’s next for “Wonderboy” remains to be seen. While Thompson, who was once a UFC title challenger, has seen better days inside the Octagon, he remains competitive and can still be featured in some fun fights.

As for Buckley, he’s now hoping for a showdown with former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Such a bout could be a massive opportunity for Buckley to move closer to a title shot.

Stick with BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the fighting futures of Stephen Thompson and Joaquin Buckley.