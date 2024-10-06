Stephen Thompson issues statement following KO loss to Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307, receives advice from Conor McGregor
Stephen Thompson has issued a statement after being stopped by Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307.
Thompson and Buckley shared the Octagon inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The welterweight scrap served as the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 307 card.
While Thompson had his moments, Buckley swarmed him with body shots and dropped “Wonderboy” with a shot upstairs in the third round for the finish.
RELATED: UFC 307 BONUS REPORT: JOAQUIN BUCKLEY ONE OF FOUR FIGHTERS TO TAKE HOME AN EXTRA $50K
Stephen Thompson Speaks Out Following UFC 307 Defeat
Stephen Thompson took to social media to send a message to his fans and supporters following the tough loss to Joaquin Buckley.
Not much to say other than I sincerely appreciate all of the love and support I felt from the fans tonight and always 🙏🏻❤️ the love you’ve shown me really fills my heart. The roar of the crowd as I walked out to the cage and my name was announced is something I’ll cherish… pic.twitter.com/nNg5XoLL53
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 6, 2024
“Not much to say other than I sincerely appreciate all of the love and support I felt from the fans tonight and always the love you’ve shown me really fills my heart. The roar of the crowd as I walked out to the cage and my name was announced is something I’ll cherish forever. I’m sorry I didn’t get it done tonight. Much love to you all and much love to SLC.”