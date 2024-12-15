Joaquin Buckley vows to take over welterweight division in 2025 following dominant UFC Tampa win over Colby Covington

By Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

Joaquin Buckley made a statement at UFC Tampa, and he’s hoping it’s a sneak preview of things ahead next year.

Joaquin Buckley

In the final UFC event of 2024, Buckley took on former interim UFC welterweight titleholder Colby Covington. The fight headlined UFC Tampa inside Amalie Arena. Buckley allowed his standup to shine thanks to his solid takedown defense. Covington struggled to deal with the striking skills of “New Mansa” despite having a sturdy chin.

In round three, the Octagon side doctor believed the cut Covington sustained on his eyelid was too deep and Buckley was awarded the TKO finish.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER JOAQUIN BUCKLEY TKO’S COLBY COVINGTON AT UFC TAMPA

Joaquin Buckley Planning Massive 2025 After UFC Tampa Victory

Joaquin Buckley kept things short and sweet during his appearance at the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference. Simply put, “New Mansa” is hunting UFC gold in 2025 (h/t MMAJunkie).

“My first main event was a big success,” Buckley told MMA Junkie and others backstage at Amalie Arena. “I feel like the whole card was very successful, getting a lot of knockouts. I feel like my fights shouldn’t have been stopped. It is what it is. You’ve got to protect the fighters. I feel like 2025 is definitely my year and we definitely taking over. With this being said, this is on a six-fight winning streak. I’ve got eight knockouts within the UFC.

“I feel like I’ve done enough to really put myself in a position to, yet again, fight for that title. Even though I know Shavkat (Rakhmonov) is next, blessed to that fight, but if anything happens where Shavkat or Belal (Muhammad) doesn’t step up into the octagon, I want to face them. At the end of the day, we’re going to keep this nice and short, bro. I’m definitely looking to take that throne in 2025, bro. We out.”

Buckley has good reason to feel optimistic going into the new year. Not only is he riding a six-fight winning streak, but he’s also proven to now be a well-rounded contender. Whether or not it’ll be enough to defeat the likes of current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rakhmonov remains to be seen.

One thing’s for sure, and that’s Buckley isn’t lacking confidence.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Joaquin Buckley UFC

Related

Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson won't rule out another fight, but admits 'storybook ending' might win out following UFC Tampa

Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024
Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Dana White makes bold guarantee for Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight: 'I've been confident'

Fernando Quiles - December 15, 2024

Dana White is confident that Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall will become a reality in 2025.

Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Pros react after Joaquin Buckley TKO's Colby Covington at UFC Tampa

Chris Taylor - December 14, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Tampa event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Joaquin Buckley taking on Colby Covington.

Joaquin Buckley Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

UFC Tampa Results: Joaquin Buckley stops Colby Covington (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Tampa results, including the welterweight main event between Joaquin Buckley and Colby Covington.

Cub Swanson, KO, UFC Tampa, Results, UFC
Cub Swanson

UFC Tampa Results: Cub Swanson KO's Billy Quarantillo (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Tampa results, including the co-main event between Cub Swanson and Billy Quarantillo.

Daniel Marcos, UFC Tampa, Results, UFC

UFC Tampa Results: Daniel Marcos defeats Adrian Yanez (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 14, 2024
UFC Tampa, Results, Colby Covington, Joaquin Buckley, UFC
Joaquin Buckley

UFC Tampa: 'Covington vs. Buckley' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 14, 2024

The Octagon returns to Florida for tonight’s UFC Tampa event, a 13-bout fight card headlined by Colby Covington vs. Joaquin Buckley.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Two huge fights announced for UFC Saudi Arabia

Harry Kettle - December 14, 2024

Two huge fights have been announced for UFC Saudi Arabia – including one involving former champion Israel Adesanya.

Davey Grant
UFC

Davey Grant vows to KO Ramon Taveras at UFC Tampa in an entertaining fight: "We are gonna stand and bang"

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2024

Davey Grant was hoping to get one fight in 2024 after having to withdraw from his bout back in March.

Joaquin Buckley, Colby Covington
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley vows to retire Colby Covington at UFC Tampa

Cole Shelton - December 13, 2024

Joaquin Buckley believes Saturday night will be the last time Colby Covington competes inside the Octagon.