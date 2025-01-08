Dana White reveals stacked UFC Seattle card featuring Yadong-Cejudo main event

By Cole Shelton - January 7, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the full UFC Seattle card which features a key bantamweight bout.

Henry Cejudo

The promotion will be returning to Seattle on February 22 for a Fight Night card. Although the card is still several weeks away, White took to social media to share the full fight card, which is a solid card.

The main event of the card sees Song Yadong take on Henry Cejudo. The co-main event sees Rob Font take on former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz. UFC Seattle also features a pivotal middleweight bout between Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez. Michael Chiesa, Curtis Blaydes, and Edson Barboza are also all on the card.

Song Yadong (21-8-1) is coming off a loss to Petr Yan back in March. The loss snapped his two-fight winning streak as he had beaten Chris Gutierrez by decision and Ricky Simon by TKO in a main event spot. Yadong is 10-3-1 in the UFC and has notable wins over Marlon Vera, Marlon Moraes, and Vince Morales.

Henry Cejudo (16-4) is on a two-fight losing streak and will be fighting at UFC Seattle for the first time in a year. Cejudo is coming off a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili after a split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. ‘Triple C’ is the former flyweight and bantamweight champion.

The co-main event of UFC Seattle is another bantamweight scrap as Font takes on Cruz. Font is 21-8 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Kyler Phillips. Cruz, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since August of 2022 when he was knocked out by Vera.

UFC Seattle Fight Card

The full UFC Seattle fight card released by Dana White is as follows:

  • Song Yadong vs. Henry Cejudo
  • Rob Font vs. Dominick Cruz
  • Edson Barboza vs. Steve Garcia
  • Jean Silva vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan
  • Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez
  • Michael Chiesa vs. TBD
  • Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov
  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Ibo Aslan
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Macy Chiasson
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. TBD
  • Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Antonio Trocoli
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Raffael Cerqueira

