Dana White reveals stacked UFC Seattle card featuring Yadong-Cejudo main event

UFC CEO Dana White has revealed the full UFC Seattle card which features a key bantamweight bout.

The promotion will be returning to Seattle on February 22 for a Fight Night card. Although the card is still several weeks away, White took to social media to share the full fight card, which is a solid card.

We have not been to Seattle in 12 years! I will see you soon #UFCSeattle! pic.twitter.com/vjk1iSKJFk — danawhite (@danawhite) January 7, 2025

The main event of the card sees Song Yadong take on Henry Cejudo. The co-main event sees Rob Font take on former bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz. UFC Seattle also features a pivotal middleweight bout between Brendan Allen vs. Anthony Hernandez. Michael Chiesa, Curtis Blaydes, and Edson Barboza are also all on the card.

Song Yadong (21-8-1) is coming off a loss to Petr Yan back in March. The loss snapped his two-fight winning streak as he had beaten Chris Gutierrez by decision and Ricky Simon by TKO in a main event spot. Yadong is 10-3-1 in the UFC and has notable wins over Marlon Vera, Marlon Moraes, and Vince Morales.

Henry Cejudo (16-4) is on a two-fight losing streak and will be fighting at UFC Seattle for the first time in a year. Cejudo is coming off a decision loss to Merab Dvalishvili after a split decision loss to Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. ‘Triple C’ is the former flyweight and bantamweight champion.

The co-main event of UFC Seattle is another bantamweight scrap as Font takes on Cruz. Font is 21-8 as a pro and coming off a decision win over Kyler Phillips. Cruz, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since August of 2022 when he was knocked out by Vera.