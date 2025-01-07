Cain Velasquez explains decision to join Global Fight League in coaching role: “Something that has never been done”

By Josh Evanoff - January 7, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has opened up on his decision to join the GFL.

Cain Velasquez

The 42-year-old former champion famously retired following a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2019. While Cain Velasquez hoped to have a successful stint in the WWE, injuries and poor booking led to his release in early 2020. Less than two years later, the former UFC champion had his life upended by a first-degree attempted murder charge.

The normally stoic Cain Velasquez shot at Harry Goularte Jr., a man convicted of sexually assaulting his son, in February 2022. Despite an outpouring of support from the MMA community and letters of support from Dana White, he was kept in a jail cell for nearly 9 months. After several appeals, the heavyweight was released on bail in November.

While Cain Velasquez’s legal troubles aren’t over, he’s trying to move on. Over the last two years, the retired fighter has begun working with American Kickboxing Academy in a coaching capacity. Since then, the former champion has appeared at several UFC events, working in the corner of fighters such as Gabriel Benitez.

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez explains decision to sign with Global Fight League

Earlier this month, Cain Velasquez signed with the upstart Global Fight League. While the former UFC champion won’t be fighting, he’ll coach Team Dubai in the new team-based promotion. Speaking in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Velasquez opened up on the new opportunity, and his decision to sign.

“I’ve got the honor of being the team manager for Team Dubai.” Cain Velasquez stated on Ariel Helwani’s podcast, discussing his Global Fight League signing. “The great thing about that is, number one, I get to work with my coach and my mentor. My brother, Javier Mendes. He’s coaching the Dubai team, so you know, [we did] the things as far as pre-picking the team.”

He continued, “Doing that for the GFL [has been great]. The GFL is coming on to do the team aspect of MMA, something that has never been done before, and the way they’re doing it, I’m very excited to be a part of that. I’m very excited to be with GFL and help it grow. Help this sport, and just create something great for fans. That’s what it’s about.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Are you excited to see Cain Velasquez in the Global Fight League?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

