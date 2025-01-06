Colby Covington vows to “decimate” Gilbert Burns and send him into retirement if they fight

By Cole Shelton - January 6, 2025

Colby Covington believes he would retire Gilbert Burns if the two fight next.

Colby Covington

Covington called out Burns after the Brazilian leaked the phone number of his head coach Chael Sonnen. Covington wasn’t happy with the Brazilian and now he continues to pursue the fight.

If Colby Covington does face Gilbert Burns next, the former interim champ is confident he would beat the Brazilian with ease.

“Colby Covington against Brazilians is undefeated, he doesn’t lose to Brazilians, he’s the King of Brazil. Colby Covington would go out there and absolutely decimate Gilbert and send him into retirement for sure. He’s already retired,” Covington said on Submission Radio. “But if he wants to come back and get a paycheck with the biggest welterweight star in the division, I don’t blame him. It’s going to be the biggest losing paycheck he’s ever had. So, I see Colby Covington absolutely decimating Gilbert Burns from pillar to post until Gilbert taps out.”

A fight between Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns does make a lot of sense. But, whether or not the UFC will make it is to be seen. However, ‘Chaos’ is hopeful that fight happens next as he’s confident he will beat Burns and send him into retirement.

Colby Covington blasts Gilbert Burns

After Colby Covington lost to Joaquin Buckley, his coach Chael Sonnen was asked about Gilbert Burns as a potential opponent when he said he thought the Brazilian was retired.

Burns then leaked Sonnen’s phone number saying he isn’t retired. Following that, ‘Chaos’ took aim at Burns and said he plans to beat him up for it.

“That’s disgusting man, that’s despicable, and that’s not right man.” Colby Covington said. “That’s really messed up. Now, he’s getting tons of people calling him with stupid s*it, saying stupid pranks. It’s a security concern. Gilbert, that was just very immature. What are we in high school dude? Be a grown a*s man, dude…

“That’s really messed up that Gilbert did that to Uncle Chael. I said to him, ‘Hey, Uncle Chael, if you want me to handle that inside the octagon, I will get justice for us’. I will get justice on Gilbert’s f*cking face, I will make sure he never shows his face in America ever again because of how badly I beat him.”

Colby Covington is 17-5 as a pro and coming off a loss to Buckley. Burns, meanwhile, is 22-8 and on a three-fight losing streak after losing to Sean Brady.

