Colby Covington vows to “decimate” Gilbert Burns and send him into retirement if they fight

Colby Covington believes he would retire Gilbert Burns if the two fight next.

Covington called out Burns after the Brazilian leaked the phone number of his head coach Chael Sonnen. Covington wasn’t happy with the Brazilian and now he continues to pursue the fight.

If Colby Covington does face Gilbert Burns next, the former interim champ is confident he would beat the Brazilian with ease.

“Colby Covington against Brazilians is undefeated, he doesn’t lose to Brazilians, he’s the King of Brazil. Colby Covington would go out there and absolutely decimate Gilbert and send him into retirement for sure. He’s already retired,” Covington said on Submission Radio. “But if he wants to come back and get a paycheck with the biggest welterweight star in the division, I don’t blame him. It’s going to be the biggest losing paycheck he’s ever had. So, I see Colby Covington absolutely decimating Gilbert Burns from pillar to post until Gilbert taps out.”

A fight between Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns does make a lot of sense. But, whether or not the UFC will make it is to be seen. However, ‘Chaos’ is hopeful that fight happens next as he’s confident he will beat Burns and send him into retirement.