Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones is lying about UFC 309 fight being his last: “He did not mean it!”

By Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2024

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is serious about retirement.

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen

Earlier this week, ‘Bones’ announced his return to the cage. In the main event of UFC 309 in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Jon Jones will face former champion Stipe Miocic. For his part, the latter hasn’t competed since a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2021.

Ahead of the contest, Jon Jones has repeatedly been called out by interim champion Tom Aspinall. The British titleholder believes that a clash with ‘Bones’ is his only logical next step. However, it seems that Jones has no interest in that fight. Instead, the UFC heavyweight champion is ready to retire.

That’s exactly what Jon Jones stated in a recent interview. Ahead of his UFC 309 return, ‘Bones’ has admitted the contest against Miocic will likely be his last. However, Chael Sonnen doesn’t quite believe him. Speaking in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, ‘The Bad Guy’ discussed Jones’ retirement tease.

RELATED: TONY FERGUSON TEASES ANNOUNCEMENT AFTER PARTING WAYS WITH THE UFC: “SOME BIG CHANGES ARE GOING ON!”

Chael Sonnen takes aim at UFC champion Jon Jones over retirement comments

There, Chael Sonnen largely laughed off the idea that Jon Jones would retire in November. According to the UFC analyst, ‘Bones’ isn’t being serious at all. Sonnen reasoned that someone else must’ve told Jones to make the retirement comments and that it’s all just good marketing for the fight.

“Jon [Jones] has grabbed onto that retirement idea.” Chael Sonnen stated on his YouTube channel. “He did not mean it, it was completely insincere. It wasn’t even his idea! Somebody else said it, he heard it thought and thought it might be good to go with. [There are] a couple of different reasons guys that are not going to retire, say that they’re going to retire. One could be he heard someone say it, and thought it might be good marketing.”

He continued, “He never comes out and does anything to try for marketing, and he went for it. Another one is just the same reason you did things like that when you were a child. So that somebody else would tell you, ‘Oh no, whoa, we want you, you’re great.’”

What do you make of these comments about UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones? Do you agree with Chael Sonnen?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chael Sonnen Jon Jones UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Turki Alalshikh

Conor McGregor asks Turki Alalshikh to book UFC return after Michael Chandler fight falls through: "I'm out of the loop"

Josh Evanoff - September 18, 2024
Khamzat Chimaev, Dricus du Plessis
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev says champion Dricus du Plessis is a "bad version of me" ahead of middleweight return

Curtis Calhoun - September 18, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Khamzat Chimaev believes Dricus du Plessis’s best fighting days are behind him, despite pulling off arguably the biggest win of his career.

Brian Ortega, UFC 306
UFC

Brian Ortega vows "to make some moves to get better" after UFC 306 loss

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2024

Brian Ortega knows he has to make some moves if he is going to get better.

Aljamain Sterling
Movsar Evloev

Aljamain Sterling reveals he's out of UFC 307 bout against Movsar Evloev due to injury

Cole Shelton - September 18, 2024

Aljamain Sterling is out of his UFC 307 fight against Movsar Evloev.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov
Merab Dvalishvili

Kamaru Usman encourages newly minuted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili to embrace Umar Nurmagomedov’s challenge

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

Kamaru Usman has encouraged UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili to embrace Umar Nurmagomedov’s recent challenge.

Tom Aspinall

Dana White confirms Tom Aspinall will be the backup for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev makes huge change in training camp ahead of UFC 308: "I am going to take a big step forward"

Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2024

Khamzat Chimaev has made one key adjustment to his training camp.

Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes “deep down inside” Ilia Topuria is actually cheering for him ahead of UFC 308: “He’s an odd fella for sure”

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

Max Holloway believes Ilia Topuria is actually cheering for him heading into their mammoth UFC 308 collision next month.

Cory Sandhagen
Deiveson Figueiredo

Cory Sandhagen claims Deiveson Figueiredo turned down year-end UFC fight: "I thought Figgy was a little bit more about that life than that"

Fernando Quiles - September 18, 2024

Cory Sandhagen claims that former UFC flyweight champion Deveison Figueiredo turned down a fight against him.

Francis Ngannou, Renan Ferreira
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Video | Dana White reacts to Donn Davis’ claim that the PFL has spent more money on ‘Ngannou vs. Ferreira’ than the Ultimate Fighting Championship did with UFC 306

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on Donn Davis’ recent claims regarding PFL and their expenditures.