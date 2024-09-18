Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones is lying about UFC 309 fight being his last: “He did not mean it!”

Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is serious about retirement.

Earlier this week, ‘Bones’ announced his return to the cage. In the main event of UFC 309 in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Jon Jones will face former champion Stipe Miocic. For his part, the latter hasn’t competed since a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou in early 2021.

Ahead of the contest, Jon Jones has repeatedly been called out by interim champion Tom Aspinall. The British titleholder believes that a clash with ‘Bones’ is his only logical next step. However, it seems that Jones has no interest in that fight. Instead, the UFC heavyweight champion is ready to retire.

That’s exactly what Jon Jones stated in a recent interview. Ahead of his UFC 309 return, ‘Bones’ has admitted the contest against Miocic will likely be his last. However, Chael Sonnen doesn’t quite believe him. Speaking in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, ‘The Bad Guy’ discussed Jones’ retirement tease.

Chael Sonnen takes aim at UFC champion Jon Jones over retirement comments

There, Chael Sonnen largely laughed off the idea that Jon Jones would retire in November. According to the UFC analyst, ‘Bones’ isn’t being serious at all. Sonnen reasoned that someone else must’ve told Jones to make the retirement comments and that it’s all just good marketing for the fight.

“Jon [Jones] has grabbed onto that retirement idea.” Chael Sonnen stated on his YouTube channel. “He did not mean it, it was completely insincere. It wasn’t even his idea! Somebody else said it, he heard it thought and thought it might be good to go with. [There are] a couple of different reasons guys that are not going to retire, say that they’re going to retire. One could be he heard someone say it, and thought it might be good marketing.”

He continued, “He never comes out and does anything to try for marketing, and he went for it. Another one is just the same reason you did things like that when you were a child. So that somebody else would tell you, ‘Oh no, whoa, we want you, you’re great.’”

