Conor McGregor celebrates first team win over Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter: “We’re horses!”

Former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor has finally scored a win over Michael Chandler.

The two lightweight contenders filmed the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year. The season was supposed to be a glorious return home for Conor McGregor, who’s been absent since UFC 264 in July 2021. Instead, it was domination from team Michael Chandler through the first seven weeks.

The first seven fights all went in the former Bellator champion’s favor. Conor McGregor was noticeably upset by the results, nearly getting into a brawl with Michael Chandler after one loss. However, that all changed, as Rico DiSciullo earned a knockout win over Hunter Azure during earlier this week.

The victory was the first for team Conor McGregor, and they celebrated like it. Following the fight, ‘The Notorious’ was interviewed by UFC News for his reaction. There, he praised his team’s ability to continue working, while also taking a shot at Michael Chandler and his team’s first defeat.

“I saw it from the start,” Conor McGregor stated in the interview discussing his team’s first win over Michael Chandler’s squad. “I saw the range, I saw technical, clean mechanics, and I saw something else. The guts, the heart, you know what I mean? Something I can’t even explain, and I’m very happy for him coming in and doing it. That’s how you do it.”

He continued, “I said we were dogs, and Chandler starts taking it onboard ‘We’re dogs!’, yeah no problem, youse are f*cking dogs, little puppies. We’re f*cking horses yeah? We’re absolute horses, and we’re galloping, and we’re going to stomp on your little puppy heads. Then, [Rico] comes in, and that was a horse stomp! That was a horse stomp on a puppy’s head.”

