Jamahal Hill explains why Khalil Rountree can give Alex Pereira problems at UFC 307

Jamahal Hill believes Khalil Rountree is being overlooked ahead of his UFC 307 title fight against Alex Pereira.

Rountree is set to fight Pereira for the light heavyweight title, in a fight that Hill is surprised by. Although Rountree is a sizeable underdog, Hill believes the challenger will give Pereira problems because he is a southpaw.

“The thing Khalil has going for him is he’s a southpaw. He has valuable threats from southpaw if you look at his (Pereira’s) kickboxing career, southpaw is a stance that gives him trouble,” Jamahal Hill said to Aljamain Sterling. “Can he beat southpaws? Yes. But, I haven’t really seen him dominate a southpaw that has multiple threats from southpaw. You saw Jiri, but Jiri went to Southpaw and was flatfooted…

“The most he’s seen from it was Bruno Silva. People wonder why six-foot Bruno Silva gave him trouble, Bruno Silva has the ability to fight southpaw. In the second fight against Izzy, go look, which where does Izzy stands. I pay attention to the details, if you have weapons from southpaws, he struggles, he definitely struggles,” Hill added.

With that, Hill says he wouldn’t be surprised if Rountree does catch Pereira with something from Southpaw. But, the former champion believes the UFC 307 main event is much closer than people think.