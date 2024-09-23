Jamahal Hill explains why Khalil Rountree can give Alex Pereira problems at UFC 307

By Cole Shelton - September 23, 2024

Jamahal Hill believes Khalil Rountree is being overlooked ahead of his UFC 307 title fight against Alex Pereira.

Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree

Rountree is set to fight Pereira for the light heavyweight title, in a fight that Hill is surprised by. Although Rountree is a sizeable underdog, Hill believes the challenger will give Pereira problems because he is a southpaw.

“The thing Khalil has going for him is he’s a southpaw. He has valuable threats from southpaw if you look at his (Pereira’s) kickboxing career, southpaw is a stance that gives him trouble,” Jamahal Hill said to Aljamain Sterling. “Can he beat southpaws? Yes. But, I haven’t really seen him dominate a southpaw that has multiple threats from southpaw. You saw Jiri, but Jiri went to Southpaw and was flatfooted…

“The most he’s seen from it was Bruno Silva. People wonder why six-foot Bruno Silva gave him trouble, Bruno Silva has the ability to fight southpaw. In the second fight against Izzy, go look, which where does Izzy stands. I pay attention to the details, if you have weapons from southpaws, he struggles, he definitely struggles,” Hill added.

With that, Hill says he wouldn’t be surprised if Rountree does catch Pereira with something from Southpaw. But, the former champion believes the UFC 307 main event is much closer than people think.

Jamahal Hill will be in attendance for UFC 307

Jamahal Hill also revealed he will be in attendance in Utah to watch the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree.

“I’m going to go. It makes sense and it affects what is next for me and things like that. I’m going to go out there,” Hill said.

Hill could face the loser of the title fight in his next fight as he looks to earn a title shot. So, the former champ wants to be in attendance to see the fight in person.

Jamahal Hill is 12-2 and one NC as a pro and coming off a first-round KO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 300 in April. Before that, he beat Glover Teixeira to win the vacant light heavyweight title.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill Khalil Rountree UFC

Related

Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira understands Michael Chandler's decision to wait for Conor McGregor fight: "He has a family to provide to"

Josh Evanoff - September 23, 2024
Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling
Diego Lopes

Aljamain Sterling interested in Diego Lopes fight after Movsar Evloev bout falls through: "Risk vs. reward"

Josh Evanoff - September 23, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes he could face Diego Lopes next.

Sean O'Malley, Dana White
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reacts to Dana White's boxing plans, makes new boxing callout: "That's f***ing exciting!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wants to be one of the centerpieces of Dana White’s planned dive into the boxing world.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

VIDEO | Ilia Topuria shows off astonishing boxing speed, technique ahead of UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to prove to Max Holloway that he’s arguably the best boxer in the promotion in their main event fight next month.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

VIDEO | Sean O'Malley mocks Merab Dvalishvili's style in "takeaway" review of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has explained, in his way, what he took away from five rounds in the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili.

Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker campaigns to fight Conor McGregor after Michael Chandler moves on

Cole Shelton - September 23, 2024
Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC 306, Results, Noche UFC, UFC
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko shocked by number of fighters who picked against her ahead of UFC 306 trilogy with Alexa Grasso

Fernando Quiles - September 23, 2024

Valentina Shevchenko was caught off guard when a sizable portion of UFC fighters picked against her ahead of a trilogy fight against Alexa Grasso.

Sean O’Malley
Sean O'Malley

Chael Sonnen argues Sean O'Malley should get immediate UFC title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - September 23, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes there’s a case to be made for Sean O’Malley to get an immediate rematch with Merab Dvalishvili.

Jorge Masvidal Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal targets Leon Edwards for UFC return: "I will whoop your f*cking ass"

Fernando Quiles - September 23, 2024

Jorge Masvidal continues to push for a proper fight with Leon Edwards.

Raul Rosas Jr., UFC, UFC Noche, Results
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. requests the UFC provide him with a ranked opponent next: “I know I’m ready”

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2024

Raul Rosas Jr believes he should be given a ranked opponent in his next fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.