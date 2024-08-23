Gilbert Burns can’t wait for opponent as long as Michael Chandler has waited for Conor McGregor: “I would’ve moved on a long time ago”

Gilbert Burns Wouldn’t Have Waited as Long For Conor McGregor as Michael Chandler Has

During an interview with MMAFighting.com, Gilbert Burns said father time waits for no man, and sitting around wondering when or if you’ll ever face a particular opponent couldn’t work for him.

“I would never wait that long for any opponent,” Burns told MMA Fighting. “I would never wait, especially [at] my age. [Chandler] just turned 38 too. I would never wait two years. That’s crazy. Even though it’s Conor McGregor, I don’t care. I would never wait.”

Burns said if he was in Chandler’s shoes, he would’ve stopped waiting around for Conor the moment he realized the fight wouldn’t materialize before 2024 comes to a close.

“[Since] he’s already waiting that long, like you said, I would wait until December,” Burns said. “If the guy shows up, good, we’re here. If not, I think I would have moved on a long time [ago] already.”

We’ll see how much longer Michael Chandler is willing to wait and whether or not the collision with “Mystic Mac” ever comes to fruition. BJPenn.com will continue to keep you updated on the future of McGregor vs. Chandler in the coming weeks and months.