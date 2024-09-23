Aljamain Sterling interested in Diego Lopes fight after Movsar Evloev bout falls through: “Risk vs. reward”

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes he could face Diego Lopes next.

‘The Funk Master’ hasn’t competed since his move up to featherweight in April. At the historic UFC 300 card, Aljamain Sterling faced Calvin Kattar and wound up dominating. The former bantamweight champion secured a unanimous decision victory after 15 minutes of action. Following the win, Sterling was booked opposite Movsar Evloev for October.

However, Aljamain Sterling suffered an injury and pulled out of their UFC 307 bout earlier this month. While Movsar Evloev hoped to stay on the card, he reportedly couldn’t find a short-notice opponent and was pulled earlier this week. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Sterling opened up on his decision to pull out.

In the interview, Aljamain Sterling showed interest in re-booking a fight with Movsar Evloev in December. However, ‘The Funk Master’ also added that he’s interested in a bout against Diego Lopes as well. For his part, the Brazilian is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega at Noche UFC earlier this month.

Aljamain Sterling shows interest in facing Diego Lopes after UFC 307 cancelation

Aljamain Sterling admitted that he’s always wanted a fight against ‘T-City’. However, with Ortega’s recent loss to Diego Lopes, ‘The Fun Master’ believes that a bout against him makes far more sense. While the Brazilian has shot down the idea of facing the grappler previously, Sterling is down for the fight.

“I don’t know [who could be next], maybe Diego Lopes. “Aljamain Sterling stated in the interview when asked about his UFC return. “Maybe that would be a battle for the three [ranking]. If we’re talking the next best fight if Movsar declines, I don’t know who else we would fight. But, if you give me the option, I always wanted Brian Ortega so I could get the next closest spot to the top.”

He continued, “Now that next closest guy is Diego Lopes. That’s all it is. It has nothing to do with what this guy did or that, but it’s the name value, what it gets me, the risk vs. reward. If I’m going to risk it for the biscuit, that’s the guy I’d want to risk it with.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Aljamain Sterling vs. Diego Lopes?