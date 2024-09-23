Aljamain Sterling interested in Diego Lopes fight after Movsar Evloev bout falls through: “Risk vs. reward”

By Josh Evanoff - September 23, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes he could face Diego Lopes next.

Diego Lopes and Aljamain Sterling

‘The Funk Master’ hasn’t competed since his move up to featherweight in April. At the historic UFC 300 card, Aljamain Sterling faced Calvin Kattar and wound up dominating. The former bantamweight champion secured a unanimous decision victory after 15 minutes of action. Following the win, Sterling was booked opposite Movsar Evloev for October.

However, Aljamain Sterling suffered an injury and pulled out of their UFC 307 bout earlier this month. While Movsar Evloev hoped to stay on the card, he reportedly couldn’t find a short-notice opponent and was pulled earlier this week. In a recent interview with The Schmo, Sterling opened up on his decision to pull out.

In the interview, Aljamain Sterling showed interest in re-booking a fight with Movsar Evloev in December. However, ‘The Funk Master’ also added that he’s interested in a bout against Diego Lopes as well. For his part, the Brazilian is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Brian Ortega at Noche UFC earlier this month.

RELATED: BRYCE MITCHELL SHOWS INTEREST IN FIGHTING MOVSAR EVLOEV AFTER ALJAMAIN STERLING’S INJURY: “I’M THE DUDE!”

Aljamain Sterling shows interest in facing Diego Lopes after UFC 307 cancelation

Aljamain Sterling admitted that he’s always wanted a fight against ‘T-City’. However, with Ortega’s recent loss to Diego Lopes, ‘The Fun Master’ believes that a bout against him makes far more sense. While the Brazilian has shot down the idea of facing the grappler previously, Sterling is down for the fight.

“I don’t know [who could be next], maybe Diego Lopes. “Aljamain Sterling stated in the interview when asked about his UFC return. “Maybe that would be a battle for the three [ranking]. If we’re talking the next best fight if Movsar declines, I don’t know who else we would fight. But, if you give me the option, I always wanted Brian Ortega so I could get the next closest spot to the top.”

He continued, “Now that next closest guy is Diego Lopes. That’s all it is. It has nothing to do with what this guy did or that, but it’s the name value, what it gets me, the risk vs. reward. If I’m going to risk it for the biscuit, that’s the guy I’d want to risk it with.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you want to see Aljamain Sterling vs. Diego Lopes?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aljamain Sterling Diego Lopes UFC

Related

Sean O'Malley, Dana White

Sean O'Malley reacts to Dana White's boxing plans, makes new boxing callout: "That's f***ing exciting!"

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024
Ilia Topuria
UFC

VIDEO | Ilia Topuria shows off astonishing boxing speed, technique ahead of UFC 308

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria wants to prove to Max Holloway that he’s arguably the best boxer in the promotion in their main event fight next month.

Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

VIDEO | Sean O'Malley mocks Merab Dvalishvili's style in "takeaway" review of UFC 306

Curtis Calhoun - September 23, 2024

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has explained, in his way, what he took away from five rounds in the Octagon with Merab Dvalishvili.

Dan Hooker and Conor McGregor
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker campaigns to fight Conor McGregor after Michael Chandler moves on

Cole Shelton - September 23, 2024

Dan Hooker is hoping to get a fight with Conor McGregor in the near future.

Valentina Shevchenko, Alexa Grasso, UFC 306, Results, Noche UFC, UFC
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko shocked by number of fighters who picked against her ahead of UFC 306 trilogy with Alexa Grasso

Fernando Quiles - September 23, 2024

Valentina Shevchenko was caught off guard when a sizable portion of UFC fighters picked against her ahead of a trilogy fight against Alexa Grasso.

Sean O’Malley

Chael Sonnen argues Sean O'Malley should get immediate UFC title rematch against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - September 23, 2024
Jorge Masvidal Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal targets Leon Edwards for UFC return: "I will whoop your f*cking ass"

Fernando Quiles - September 23, 2024

Jorge Masvidal continues to push for a proper fight with Leon Edwards.

Raul Rosas Jr., UFC, UFC Noche, Results
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. requests the UFC provide him with a ranked opponent next: “I know I’m ready”

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2024

Raul Rosas Jr believes he should be given a ranked opponent in his next fight with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Newly minted UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili reveals he was working a full time construction job until 2020

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made a surprising revelation regarding his former career outside the cage.

Colby Covington
UFC

WATCH | UFC star Colby Covington chokes rapper Lil Pump out cold

Harry Kettle - September 23, 2024

He may not have a fight lined up, but Colby Covington is certainly keeping himself busy outside of the Octagon.