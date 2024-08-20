Mateusz Gamrot breaks silence after UFC 305 loss to Dan Hooker: “It’s easy to slip”

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has addressed fans for the first time since his loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 305 last weekend in Perth.

Gamrot lost to Hooker by split decision on the UFC 305 main card on Saturday. The loss snapped a three-fight winning streak for Gamrot, and despite finding success with his wrestling, he took the more significant damage in the fight from Hooker.

Gamrot appeared on the cusp of a potential lightweight title shot with a win over Hooker. But, it wasn’t to be this time around, and he’s back to square one on his path to title contention.

Just days after UFC 305, Gamrot has broken his silence and is taking an optimistic approach to his looming Octagon return.