Mateusz Gamrot breaks silence after UFC 305 loss to Dan Hooker: “It’s easy to slip”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has addressed fans for the first time since his loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 305 last weekend in Perth.

Mateusz Gamrot

Gamrot lost to Hooker by split decision on the UFC 305 main card on Saturday. The loss snapped a three-fight winning streak for Gamrot, and despite finding success with his wrestling, he took the more significant damage in the fight from Hooker.

Gamrot appeared on the cusp of a potential lightweight title shot with a win over Hooker. But, it wasn’t to be this time around, and he’s back to square one on his path to title contention.

Just days after UFC 305, Gamrot has broken his silence and is taking an optimistic approach to his looming Octagon return.

Mateusz Gamrot promises “More to come” after UFC 305 setback

In a recent Instagram post, Gamrot broke his social media silence after falling short at UFC 305.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mateusz Gamrot (@mateusz_gamrot)

“I took a risk that had very high stakes,” Gamrot posted. “I made a decision that most would refuse.. when you walk very close to the edge it’s easy to slip.. but my journey doesn’t end there, I will give you many more emotions. And more to come!”

Before the loss to Hooker at UFC 305, Gamrot earned three-straight victories over Rafael dos Anjos, Rafael Fiziev, and Jalin Turner. He’s also earned victories over the likes of Arman Tsarukyan and Diego Ferreira during his UFC tenure.

Gamrot surged to the top of the lightweight division before a loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 280. After that, he went on another impressive run and will look to replicate such after the loss to Hooker.

At 33 years old, Gamrot has plenty of time to get back on track in the UFC lightweight division. Another win or two could be enough to get back into the title conversation.

