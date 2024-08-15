Michael Chandler still hoping that Conor McGregor fight happens despite Dana White’s statement: “Give you misinformation”

By Josh Evanoff - August 15, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler is holding out hope that he’ll get to fight Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

‘Iron’ and ‘The Notorious’ were expected to collide at UFC 303 on June 29th in Las Vegas. However a few weeks before fight day, Conor McGregor pulled out of the bout due to a broken toe. Afterward, Michael Chandler was also pulled, despite some talk of a short-notice fight with Max Holloway. In the months since then, the two lightweights have called for a December fight date.

However, it appears that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler won’t be happening this year after all. Earlier this week, Dana White stated that the fight wouldn’t be happening in December. Instead, the promoter is looking to push the Irishman’s return to early 2025. However, Chandler believes that White could be spreading a bit of misinformation.

The UFC lightweight contender discussed his return in a recent interview with TMZ Sports. There, Michael Chandler stated that there’s no reason why Conor McGregor couldn’t fight in December. For what it’s worth, ‘The Notorious’ has stated as much on social media in recent days following White’s comments.

Michael Chandler hoping for UFC 310 fight with Conor McGregor despite recent comments

With that in mind, Michael Chandler still believes the fight could happen. In the interview, ‘Iron’ speculated that Dana White could purposely be giving false information to the media about Conor McGregor. According to Chandler, that’s sometimes the promoter’s job.

“There’s no reason why Conor can’t fight this year.” Michael Chandler stated to TMZ Sports earlier today, when asked about Dana White’s recent comments. “Obviously, you know I can fight this year. I think it comes down to scheduling. December, I think, makes a lot of sense. Obviously, November you’ve got MSG which is kind of booked up and before that you’ve got Abu Dhabi. December is that big pay-per-view card to cap off the year, Chandler vs. McGregor.”

He continued, “It makes a lot of sense. Dana, as much as we love him, he’s also said some things that were just absolutely false in press conferences and whatnot. But that’s his job. Sometimes his job is to give you information, sometimes his job is to give you misinformation. Sometimes, saying that the fight isn’t happening this year, means that it is happening this year.”

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you believe Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will happen?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

