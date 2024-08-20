Jon Jones teases move to submission grappling after attending ADCC 2024: “What an amazing event”

By Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is interested in making a move to the mats.

Jon Jones

‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane last March. While Jon Jones was expected to face Stipe Miocic that November, he was forced out due to an injury. In his absence, Tom Aspinall has won and defended the UFC interim heavyweight title. However, Jones is still expected to face Miocic next.

Ahead of a possible Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight, ‘Bones’ has teased that the fight could be his last. While the title challenger has shown interest in unifying the heavyweight championship with Aspinall if he wins, ‘Bones’ hasn’t done that. Instead, Jones has shown interest in retiring rather than facing the British fighter.

Well, it seems that Jon Jones is already focusing on his future. Taking to X earlier today, the UFC heavyweight champion showed interest in competing at ADCC in the future. However, Jones added that he would be competing at the grappling event in two years, seemingly implying that he won’t be able to compete next year.

RELATED: TOM ASPINALL FRUSTRATED WITH ‘OLD’ STIPE MIOCIC GETTING JON JONES FIGHT OVER HIM: “THE GUY NEEDS TO BE JOE BIDEN’D MATE”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones shows interest in competing at ADCC 2026

Regardless, Jon Jones would instantly make ADCC far more intriguing by signing up to compete. This year’s show went up against the Craig Jones Invitational, which also went down in Las Vegas last weekend. That card saw the Australian submit Gabi Garcia in an intergender superfight which quickly went viral.

Nonetheless, the UFC heavyweight champion is an excellent grappler in his own right. Since his move to heavyweight, Jon Jones has been repeatedly seen training with multiple-time champion Gordon Ryan. The MMA fighter attended ADCC over the weekend in Las Vegas, mainly to support ‘The King’.

Regardless, the heavyweight titleholder still has business to tend to before heading over to the mats. According to several reports, the UFC heavyweight champion is expected to face Stipe Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Jon Jones compete at ADCC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jon Jones UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland believes Israel Adesanya was never a good fighter: "You had a close fight against Kelvin Gastelum"

Josh Evanoff - August 20, 2024
Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones sends subtle jab to Tom Aspinall: "I’m focusing on goat things"

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken a subtle jab at Tom Aspinall.

Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira
UFC

Jan Blachowicz doesn't understand why he didn't get title shot against Alex Pereira: "No one asked me"

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2024

Jan Blachowicz doesn’t understand why the UFC didn’t ask him to fight Alex Pereira at UFC 307.

Benson Henderson, Chris Avila
Boxing News

Benson Henderson vs. Chris Avila added to Misfits Boxing 18 tournament

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

MMA legend Benson Henderson will make his boxing debut against fellow UFC veteran, Chris Avila, at Misfits Boxing 18 in Newcastle, UK.

Kamaru Usman, Dricus du Plessis
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman welcomes Dricus du Plessis into the "Four African horsemen" after UFC 305 victory

Curtis Calhoun - August 20, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, a prominent member of the self-described ‘Three African Kings’, is willing to make room for Dricus du Plessis.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya says he’s not friends with Dricus du Plessis but doesn’t think he’s a bad person: “We’re cool, and I respect him”

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024
Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis coach wants Alex Pereira fight to happen in December: “We’ll just go up (in weight)”

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Dricus du Plessis’ coach wants to see his student go head to head with Alex Pereira later this year.

Mackenzie Dern, Amanda Ribas
Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern booked for December rematch against Amanda Ribas at UFC Tampa Bay

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Mackenzie Dern is reportedly set to face off against Amanda Ribas in a rematch at UFC Tampa Bay later this year.

Dricus Du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Darren Till responds after being trolled by Dricus du Plessis after UFC 305 title defense: “I might come back the UFC just to beat DDP”

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2024

Darren Till has issued a response to Dricus du Plessis as the two former foes continue to go back and forth on social media.

Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

What's next for the Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya after UFC 305?

Cole Shelton - August 19, 2024

The UFC was in Perth, Western Australia for a UFC 305 card that saw the middleweight title up for grabs.