Jon Jones teases move to submission grappling after attending ADCC 2024: “What an amazing event”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is interested in making a move to the mats.

‘Bones’ has been out of the cage since a first-round submission win over Ciryl Gane last March. While Jon Jones was expected to face Stipe Miocic that November, he was forced out due to an injury. In his absence, Tom Aspinall has won and defended the UFC interim heavyweight title. However, Jones is still expected to face Miocic next.

Ahead of a possible Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight, ‘Bones’ has teased that the fight could be his last. While the title challenger has shown interest in unifying the heavyweight championship with Aspinall if he wins, ‘Bones’ hasn’t done that. Instead, Jones has shown interest in retiring rather than facing the British fighter.

Well, it seems that Jon Jones is already focusing on his future. Taking to X earlier today, the UFC heavyweight champion showed interest in competing at ADCC in the future. However, Jones added that he would be competing at the grappling event in two years, seemingly implying that he won’t be able to compete next year.

Jon Jones in the crowd at ADCC 👀 [ 2024 ADCC | Aug 17-18 | Las Vegas | #ADCC on Flo ] pic.twitter.com/09yLRqbjZ5 — FloGrappling (@FloGrappling) August 19, 2024

The idea of competing at ADCC in 2026 has been flowing through the head nonstop since this weekend. What an amazing event. — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones shows interest in competing at ADCC 2026

Regardless, Jon Jones would instantly make ADCC far more intriguing by signing up to compete. This year’s show went up against the Craig Jones Invitational, which also went down in Las Vegas last weekend. That card saw the Australian submit Gabi Garcia in an intergender superfight which quickly went viral.

Nonetheless, the UFC heavyweight champion is an excellent grappler in his own right. Since his move to heavyweight, Jon Jones has been repeatedly seen training with multiple-time champion Gordon Ryan. The MMA fighter attended ADCC over the weekend in Las Vegas, mainly to support ‘The King’.

Regardless, the heavyweight titleholder still has business to tend to before heading over to the mats. According to several reports, the UFC heavyweight champion is expected to face Stipe Miocic in November at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

What do you make of these comments from the UFC heavyweight champion? Do you want to see Jon Jones compete at ADCC?