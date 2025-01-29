REPORT | Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg targeted for UFC Mexico City main event

According to a recent report, Brandon Moreno and Steve Erceg will meet in the main event of UFC Mexico City in March.

As of now, the March 29th event features a lot of high-profile Mexican talent. While Diego Lopes vs. Yair Rodriguez was initially expected to headline UFC Mexico City, that won’t be the case. As first reported by RealKevinK on X and later confirmed by Alex Behunin of MMA Mania, Brandon Moreno, and Steve Erceg will instead meet in the headliner.

For his part, ‘The Assassin Baby’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in November. Ending a brief layoff, the former UFC flyweight champion returned to the cage in Canada to meet rising contender Amir Albazi. ‘The Prince’ entered his second promotional headliner riding a six-fight winning streak, last beating Kai Kara-France.

Despite close betting odds entering the five-round contest, Brandon Moreno dominated in his return late last year. The former champion dominated Albazi on the feet, earning a lopsided unanimous decision win after 25 minutes. A few months after that victory, the flyweight star is in discussions to return to his home turf against Steve Erceg.

Meanwhile, Steve Erceg will enter the UFC Mexico City main event riding a two-fight losing streak. ‘Astroboy’ famously debuted in the company in 2023 and lit up the flyweight division. Three straight wins accelerated Erceg to a title shot, but his success at the top of the division was short-lived.

At UFC 301 last May, he was handed a decision loss by reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja. In his first post-title fight, Steve Erceg was badly knocked out by Kai Kara-France last August. However, the former title challenger will now have the chance to get back on the winning track against Brandon Moreno in March.

As of now, here’s how the rest of the UFC Mexico City card stacks up:

Flyweight bout (main event): Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg

Featherweight bout: Diego Lopes vs. Yair Rodriguez

Flyweight bout: Edgar Chairez vs. C.J. Vergara

Flyweight bout: Ronaldo Rodríguez vs. Kevin Borjas

Middleweight bout: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Joe Pyfer

Women’s Strawweight bout: Loopy Godinez vs. Julia Polastri

Bantamweight bout: David Martínez vs. Saimon Oliveira

Middleweight bout: José Medina vs. Ateba Abega Gautier

What do you make of this UFC Mexico City fight announcement? Who do you have winning this fight? Brandon Moreno or Steve Erceg?