Paul Hughes saddened by Conor McGregor’s recent insults against him following PFL title fight: “Kind of a sad thing”

PFL lightweight star Paul Hughes doesn’t care about Conor McGregor’s recent tirade.

‘Big News’ returned to the cage on Saturday night in Dubai. Back for the first time since defeating former Bellator champion A.J. McKee in October, Paul Hughes finally met Usman Nurmagomedov. The undefeated Russian is a cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the PFL played heavily into the Dagestan/Ireland rivalry heading into the event.

While Paul Hughes’ showed interest in bringing Conor McGregor into his corner for the PFL title fight, ‘The Notorious’ was busy in Philadelphia promoting BKFC. In the main event of the Dubai-based card last weekend, the Irish prospect put forth the performance of a lifetime. However, after five rounds of action, Nurmagomedov retained his title by a contentious majority decision.

Despite the loss, ‘Big News’ received a lot of praise in defeat. However, Conor McGregor wasn’t impressed with the Irishman. Taking to X earlier today, ‘The Notorious’ released several posts slamming Paul Hughes, and his identity as an Irishman. The comments come just hours after a video emerged of the young lightweight was seen speaking with Khabib Nurmagomedov, stating that he wasn’t like McGregor.

Conor McGregor GOES OFF on North Ireland’s Paul Hughes for disassociating himself from him following his loss to Usman Nurmagomedov at #PFLDubai. 👀 pic.twitter.com/98WwN8dofV — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) January 29, 2025

“I’ve always paid Conor homage at every opportunity.

I’ll always say that he’s the greatest to ever do it. I always believe that… It, honestly, didn’t really bother me coming from him. I don’t hold that much weight to what he says anymore, which is, kind of a sad thing.” Paul… pic.twitter.com/Lq5wfJ8QwX — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 29, 2025

PFL lightweight contender Paul Hughes responds to Conor McGregor’s recent tirade

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier today, Paul Hughes responded to Conor McGregor. There, the Irishman stated that he doesn’t really care what the 36-year-old former UFC champion has to say. However, Hughes also admitted it’s saddening to see what his former idol has turned into.

“It’s actually not like, I wasn’t offended at all.” Paul Hughes stated earlier today when asked about Conor McGregor’s comments. “Now, a lot of people especially in the North of Ireland couldn’t be any more deeply offended at what he said… It sounds bad but it seems like it’s just another day in his life of tweeting madness. It’s not like I saw that and thought ‘Oh wow, I can’t believe he said this about me’.”

He continued, “It seems like it’s just another day in the life for him. I don’t hold weight to his opinion anymore, as to these sort of things. It’s kind of a sad thing to say that, but that’s just the reality of how I felt… I’ve always paid Conor homage at every opportunity. I’ll always say that he’s the greatest to ever do it… It’s kind of a sad thing.”

