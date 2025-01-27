Alex Pereira reveals conversation with Jon Jones about making UFC superfight a reality: “Let’s make the fight”

By Josh Evanoff - January 27, 2025

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira still wants to fight Jon Jones.

Jon Jones Alex Pereira

‘Poatan’ just signed a deal to return to the octagon in March. Back for the first time since a stoppage win over Khalil Rountree last fall, Alex Pereira will meet the rising Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313. The Russian is currently riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak, last defeating Aleksandar Rakic in October.

Earlier today, Alex Pereira appeared on Ariel Helwani’s podcast to discuss his return. There, the Brazilian was asked about rumors that he was in discussions to move to heavyweight, before signing a deal to face Ankalaev. Last month, reports alleged that Pereira was in discussions to face longtime heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov later this year.

However, all of that talk was for nothing. According to ‘Poatan’, he always intended to face Ankalaev, and even requested the March date for the UFC. However, that doesn’t mean that Alex Pereira isn’t eyeing a future move to heavyweight. Speaking with Helwani, the light-heavyweight champion again called for a fight against Jon Jones.

RELATED: ALEX PEREIRA REACTS TO JAMAHAL HILL’S KNOCKOUT LOSS AT UFC 311: “WE RESPECT EACH OTHER”

Alex Pereira reveals conversation with Jon Jones about future UFC superfight

‘Bones’ himself called for the chance to face Alex Pereira following a knockout win over Stipe Miocic in November. However, with Dana White instead hoping to book Jon Jones against Tom Aspinall later this year, the heavyweight will have to wait to face ‘Poatan’. Regardless, Pereira is deadset on making the fight happen.

“I’m the champ, I want to fight the champ. Let’s make the fight with Jon Jones… Before Jon’s last fight, we actually talked about fighting.” Alex Pereira stated through a translator on Ariel Helwani’s podcast earlier today. “More random talk, not too much about fighting. [He’s] not a friend or someone I talk with on the regular, but someone I respect. I know he respects me, and there’s mutual respect.”

He continued, “I think [Jon wants to fight me], because of the momentum and the risk, it’s a risk fighting Aspinall. There’s not a lot to gain there, it’s another title fight. But fighting Alex is much bigger achievement… It’s a bigger fight. We saw the fight [with Stipe] later. It was an impressive win and impressive performance.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC champion? Do you have any interest in seeing Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira?

