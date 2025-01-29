Former Bellator featherweight James Gallagher becomes the latest to secure his PFL release: “This is not the end”

By Josh Evanoff - January 29, 2025

Former Bellator featherweight contender James Gallagher has been released from the PFL.

James Gallagher

It’s not exactly a secret that the Donn Davis-led promotion has had a mixed few months. In late 2023, the PFL bought out Bellator, vowing to have a bigger schedule for 2024. Initially, there was a lot of excitement from fans and fighters alike. With a new streaming deal on MAX, the signing of free agents such as Francis Ngannou, and a $100 million investment from Saudi Arabia, the company had momentum.

However, their 2024 offering left a lot to be desired. After holding only five events under the Bellator banner, several high-profile stars such as Patchy Mix, Gegard Mousasi, and the Pitbull brothers publically complained about their lack of activity. The latter three were released, with names such as Aaron Pico reportedly set to become a free agent this year.

Now, former Bellator featherweight James Gallagher has joined the mass exodus of talent from the PFL. Earlier today, the Irishman took to Instagram to reveal that he was released from the promotion. While Gallagher has nothing but good things to say about the organization, he’s also excited for his next chapter in the cage.

RELATED: PAUL HUGHES SADDENED BY CONOR MCGREGOR'S RECENT INSULTS AGAINST HIM FOLLOWING PFL TITLE FIGHT: "KIND OF A SAD THING"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Gallagher (@strabanimalmma)

Former Bellator featherweight contender James Gallagher parts ways with the PFL

As of now, it’s unknown where the young James Gallagher will head next. ‘The Strabanimal’ famously debuted in Bellator in early 2016, when Conor McGregor was on top of the world. Scott Coker hoped their young featherweight could replicate a fraction of the UFC star’s popularity, and he gave it a good go.

The Irishman went 9-3 in his Bellator stint, earning wins over the likes of Anthony Taylor and James Gonzalez. However, he suffered a unanimous decision loss in his last appearance in the cage last March. That decision defeat to longtime Bellator contender Leandro Higo will go down as his final bout in the promotion.

While James Gallagher is coming off a loss, there will still be a market for the 28-year-old featherweight. The Irishman could try and angle for a UFC signing, as names such as Patricio Pitbull have. Or, Gallagher could head to the newly founded Global Fight League, which has signed several ex-PFL talents as of late. There are also the likes of ONE Championship which will likely have some interest in the grappler as well.

What do you make of this PFL news? Where do you want to see James Gallagher fight next?

James Gallagher Professional Fighters League (PFL)

