UFC 311 adds numerous high profile fights, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
UFC 311 has added a parade of high profile fights – including a blockbuster light heavyweight clash between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming out swinging to kickstart 2025. In what promises to be a blockbuster year for the promotion, they’ll be getting things underway in style with UFC 311, the first pay-per-view event, which will go down on January 18 in Inglewood, California.
In the main event of the evening, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan. In the co-main event, Umar Nurmagomedov will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship.
As if that wasn’t already incredible enough, it’s now been announced by the company that a whole host of other intriguing contests will go down too.
UFC 311 fights announced
Light heavyweight – Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill
Lightweight – Beneil Daruish vs. Renato Moicano
Heavyweight – Jailton Almeida vs. Serghei Spivac
Middleweight – Kevin Holland vs. Reinier de Ridder
When you match these bouts up alongside the two title fights that have already been announced, it becomes clear to see that we already have a card of the year contender. That’s crazy when you think that we’ll only be in January, but it’s true. The UFC recognizes that it has plenty of star power at its disposal and when you head somewhere like California, you always want to make sure you put on a big show.
Get ready, folks, because UFC 311 is shaping up to be incredible.
Which fight outside of the two title bouts are you most intrigued to see take place at UFC 311? What other kind of contests do you want to see get added to this one? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
