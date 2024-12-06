UFC 311 adds numerous high profile fights, including Jiri Prochazka vs. Jamahal Hill

UFC 311 has added a parade of high profile fights – including a blockbuster light heavyweight clash between Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is coming out swinging to kickstart 2025. In what promises to be a blockbuster year for the promotion, they’ll be getting things underway in style with UFC 311, the first pay-per-view event, which will go down on January 18 in Inglewood, California.

In the main event of the evening, Islam Makhachev will defend his UFC lightweight championship against Arman Tsarukyan. In the co-main event, Umar Nurmagomedov will challenge Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship.

As if that wasn’t already incredible enough, it’s now been announced by the company that a whole host of other intriguing contests will go down too.