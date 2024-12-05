WATCH | Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill nearly come to blows in confrontation at UFC PI

By Josh Evanoff - December 5, 2024

The bad blood between UFC champion Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill nearly boiled over earlier today.

Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill

‘Poatan’ and ‘Sweet Dreams’ have gone back and forth online, and in interviews, for months now. The feud stems from their meeting in the main event of UFC 300 in April. In the build to the contest, the two were largely respectful. However, Alex Pereira admitted post-fight that Jamahal Hill had gotten on his nerves while promoting the fight.

Still, the Brazilian handed Jamahal Hill a first-round knockout loss in April. Following the defeat, ‘Sweet Dreams’ took issue with the finish, and referee Herb Dean. In the months since that loss, Hill has repeatedly taken shots at the Brazilian on social media. However, Alex Pereira has done little more than mock Hill’s criticism since that fight at UFC 300.

Well, things took a turn earlier today. As first reported by Full Send MMA, ‘Poatan’ nearly came to blows earlier today at the UFC PI in Las Vegas. In a video leaked to social media, Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill were seen yelling at one another, with the Brazilian even throwing a pair of gloves at his rival to get him to fight.

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira nearly brawls with Jamahal Hill

However, the two didn’t end up throwing any punches earlier today. Alex Pereira’s longtime coach played peacemaker, pushing the two away from one another. That being said, it’s hard to imagine that today is the last time that ‘Poatan’ and Jamahal Hill will face off.

Since their fight in April, the former UFC light-heavyweight champion has repeatedly stated his intention to earn a rematch with Alex Pereira. To Jamahal Hill’s credit, he’s a man of his word. Earlier this month, Dana White announced that the striker would return against Jiri Prochazka in January.

With a victory, Jamahal Hill could potentially secure a rematch with Alex Pereira. As of now, the Brazilian remains unbooked for his UFC return. Pereira was last seen in action in October, scoring a fourth-round knockout victory over Khalil Rountree Jr.

What do you make of this UFC news? Do you have any interest in seeing an Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill rematch?

Alex Pereira Jamahal Hill UFC

